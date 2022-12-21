Slog AM: Snow Won't Last Through the Weekend, Tips for a COVID-Free Holiday, and Trump Gets Worst Christmas Present Ever

Read full article on original website
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
Some Washingtonians choosing between food and heat amid rising utility prices
SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have already announced increases for this winter and current freezing temperatures are compounding the problem for many in our area. As the temperature dips outside, the decision to turn on the heat can be complicated. “It’s something that you definitely...
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
Holiday travelers brave ‘very unpredictable’ elements at the passes
NORTH BEND, Wash. — While the winter weather is slowly clearing up in Puget Sound, it’s a completely different story up in the Cascades. Snow continues to fall in places like the Snoqualmie Pass, as well as temperatures dropping to below-freezing temperatures. As of Friday night, WSDOT officials say chain requirements are in place through all the passes.
KREM
'Unprecedented': Fewer than 10 flights have landed or taken off at Sea-Tac so far Friday
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. As of 10:15 a.m., there had only been five arrivals and three departures from the airport, airport officials said, on what...
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
capitolhillseattle.com
Icy Capitol Hill open thread
A layer of ice has made for tricky going across Capitol Hill and Seattle Friday morning with Metro bus service halted and with most streets too treacherous to safely drive. Meanwhile, the typically busy travel day started with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shut down due to icy runways. Closer to home,...
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
KEPR
Thousands still without power Saturday morning after ice storm
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington on Friday. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for tens of thousands across western Washington....
Timeline: Freezing rain falls across western Washington. Here's what to expect
SEATTLE — A winter storm lingering through late this morning is expected to bring additional freezing rain to western Washington. All of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 p.m. this evening for Puget Sound, including Seattle and Everett, and until 10 p.m. for Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties.
Impending ice storm will have King County buses on limited emergency snow routes Friday
KING COUNTY — With an ice storm in the forecast for much of the Puget Sound region, King County Metro will limit its bus service to its Emergency Snow Network (ESN) starting at 4 a.m. on Friday. Metro has been operating on limited snow routes snow routes since Tuesday...
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
Where You Can Find Washington's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Both directions of I-90 closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to freezing rain
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditions, including avalanche danger. WSDOT tweeted just after 11:40 a.m. that the lanes of...
Preparations underway as ice storm set to hit Western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County has been through the wringer lately when it comes to extreme weather events. The major windstorm in November knocked out power for thousands, including Zach Malm and his family. “We didn’t have power for 45 hours last time and that was extremely not...
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
