Have you ever heard of the laws that are still on the books today, some of them dating back hundreds of years? You may be surprised to learn that some of these laws are still in effect today and can actually be enforced, although some of them are quite strange and unlikely to be used. From the prohibition of flirting on Sundays in Alabama to the ban on keeping a pet alligator in Illinois, these weird laws still on the books are a fascinating reminder of how laws and regulations have changed over the years. Whether you find the laws amusing or outrageous, it’s important to remember that these laws still exist and may be enforced if needed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO