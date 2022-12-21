Marc Cox Discusses How First Time Home Buyers in the Mount Vernon Area Can Benefit from the Mioym Group

Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
southarkansassun.com
New York To Receive Final Batch Of ‘Excluded Worker’ Stimulus Checks Before 2022 Ends
Residents of New York will be receiving the final batch of the ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks before 2022 ends. This program has provided relief to low-wage workers who kept the state running amidst the pandemic, says FingerLakes1.com. Before 2022 ends, one last batch of stimulus checks will be...
Kathy Hochul won't leave low-income homeowners alone: See if you are eligible for funding program worth $539 million
You can contact as soon as possible. Homelessness and lack of money are two of the core problems in New York. According to a report, nearly 3,000 people live unsheltered in the subways and many of them can be found having a lack of food, clothing, and other resources.
Luxury building residents contend with no gas or heat, even as developer reaps millions in tax breaks
Residents of the seven-story building say they've been complaining of gas leaks for years. The saga has left tenants cooking with hot plates and using space heaters to keep warm. [ more › ]
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents
As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP,...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
New Family Court law could change custody decisions in NY
LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island mother whose 2-year-old daughter was murdered six years ago during a court-ordered visit with the child’s father applauded Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on a new, Family Court law over Christmas weekend. “This is a landmark law,” Jacqueline Franchetti told PIX11 News. “For this to happen in New […]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week
NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week. Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works. Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Curbed
The Weed Bodega Was Beautiful While It Lasted
New York will have its first legal recreational cannabis storefront up and running on December 29. The Housing Works–operated shop will take over the space previously occupied by the Gap on 8th and Broadway, a sign of hard times for traditional retail (denim, khakis) and fast times for the new (marijuana). There will be “75 to 100 unique products” on offer, including edibles and pre-rolls. Absent from the location, tragically: kaleidoscopic murals featuring the friendly, stoned faces of Rick and Morty, SpongeBob, or the Pink Panther; neon lights; décor such as a skull with a joint in its mouth; and exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles. It also won’t be open between the hours of 2 and 8 a.m., which is generally when exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles are the only things you want to eat.
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
New Yorkers brave freezing Christmas Day temperatures as utility companies urge for reduced usage
As the temperature remains below freezing, many utility companies including Con Edison and National Grid are asking New Yorkers to keep their thermostats down due to demand in usage.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
