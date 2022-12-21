ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental

Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks

And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

The Richest People In Texas In 2022 Includes Dallas Cowboys Owner

Who Has All The Money In The Lone Star State? More Than Likely, Its Somebody's That's Moved Here. Its becoming America's worst kept secret that if you're wealthy, the "coasts" aren't where you want to be, so many a billionaire are making their way to Texas for several reasons but the main one is they get to keep more of their money.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy