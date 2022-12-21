Read full article on original website
New Top Airbnb Host in Texas for 2022 Has a Fantastic Yurt Rental
Texas is a big, beautiful state, there is so much to do and explore. To help make that easier there are tons of vacation rentals all across Texas offering different amenities and a wide variety of prices. But recently Airbnb released their list of the Top Airbnb Hosts for 2022 and the person who claimed the top spot has an exciting Yurt rental in Dripping Springs, Texas that would make anyone want to sign up to spend a weekend there.
Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks
And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
It’s Texas Law: Keep Your Pets Safe From The Extreme Cold Weather
Extreme cold weather is settling in across East Texas thanks to an Arctic air blast. This freezing weather isn't just dangerous to humans, but also to our outdoor pets and livestock. It's Texas law now that you must provide adequate shelter for any outdoor pet and to provide them a safe haven from the extreme elements.
The Largest National Park in Texas is Growing Even Bigger in ’23
Did you know that despite the massive size of Texas, the second largest state in the U.S. by size, there are only two officially designated National Parks? Kinda wild, but yeah, Big Bend National Park and Guadalupe Mountains National Park is the whole list. I know what you're thinking, "there...
The Richest People In Texas In 2022 Includes Dallas Cowboys Owner
Who Has All The Money In The Lone Star State? More Than Likely, Its Somebody's That's Moved Here. Its becoming America's worst kept secret that if you're wealthy, the "coasts" aren't where you want to be, so many a billionaire are making their way to Texas for several reasons but the main one is they get to keep more of their money.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Texas Liquor Stores To Close For 61 Consecutive Hours This Weekend
Just like Santa, you've made your list and checked it twice. You bought and wrapped the gifts for the family gift exchange. Now you're getting ready to head to the family gathering for Christmas dinner, where your in-laws didn't forget the cranberry sauce, but they might have forgotten the alcohol.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Third Largest Meth Bust in Border Patrol History Just Happened in Texas
It's hard to look at this as a good thing knowing that there is likely so much more making it across our border and onto our streets, but we'll chock this up as a win any day. The third largest meth bust in U.S. Border Patrol history recently happened between the cities of Nuevo Laredo and Corpus Christi, TX.
