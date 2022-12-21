SUNDAY, Dec. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The key to keeping skin soft in winter: Moisturize. "Skin tends to be drier when the weather is less humid, so individuals should moisturize at least twice a day, if not more often," according to Dr. Vicky Zhen Ren, a dermatologist and assistant professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

1 DAY AGO