Shawnee, KS

Christmas tree recycling in JoCo — A city by city guide

There are a number of local tree recycling options. If you drop off your tree at a recycling disposal site, your city can use the mulch that’s produced on local trails. Remember to remove decorations from trees before dropping them off. Here are some local tree recycling locales. Johnson...
OLATHE, KS
Images that defined the news in Johnson County in 2022 📸

2022 was a year of action in Johnson County. Following two years of pandemic-imposed lockdowns and social distancing, many traditional in-person events — including Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and Prairie Village’s JazzFest — returned, and people seemed more comfortable gathering in person.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Updates from Johnson County Community College: Spring semester is around the corner

As we look forward to the new year at Johnson County Community College, our commitment to offering a variety of ways to take classes and helpful student resources remains. The semester kicks off Jan. 17 and we’re gearing up to welcome more than 1,500 brand new students to campus. Now is the perfect time for new and returning Cavaliers to take advantage of all JCCC has to offer.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

