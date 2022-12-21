As we look forward to the new year at Johnson County Community College, our commitment to offering a variety of ways to take classes and helpful student resources remains. The semester kicks off Jan. 17 and we’re gearing up to welcome more than 1,500 brand new students to campus. Now is the perfect time for new and returning Cavaliers to take advantage of all JCCC has to offer.

