ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Police: 5 teens shot during 'pajama' party at Airbnb in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenage boys were shot during a party at an Airbnb in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

80-year-old man reported missing from southwest Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Columbus Monday morning. Around midnight, Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue, west of Lou Berliner Sports Park, and did not find him or his vehicle there.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

The search for Kason and Kyair Thomas: A timeline of events

COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North. Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety says upon further investigation, the address...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a male,...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 of missing twins in AMBER Alert found safe at Dayton airport; authorities searching area for other baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert. Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy