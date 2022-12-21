Read full article on original website
Police: 5 teens shot during 'pajama' party at Airbnb in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five teenage boys were shot during a party at an Airbnb in the Franklinton neighborhood early Tuesday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a rental property in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue shortly after 12:45 a.m., following reports of a shooting.
80-year-old man reported missing from southwest Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for an 80-year-old man who was last seen in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Columbus Monday morning. Around midnight, Thomas Holbrook’s family went to his home on Harmon Avenue, west of Lou Berliner Sports Park, and did not find him or his vehicle there.
Police: 16-year-old killed in North Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a shooting incident in the North Linden neighborhood that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy on Christmas Day. Police said they were called to the 700 block of Moon Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. When officers...
The search for Kason and Kyair Thomas: A timeline of events
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many across central Ohio spent the week doing last-minute shopping and preparing for the holidays, one Columbus family spent three days searching for their two infant boys who were abducted from the Short North. Kason and Kyair Thomas are now safe, but it was a...
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety says upon further investigation, the address...
City attorney intends to file motion for contempt against east Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office intends to file a motion for contempt against Paxe Latitude, the property owner of the Latitude Five25 apartment complex. The announcement could set into motion the transfer of the property to a receivership group to take over the...
Murder charge dismissed against man mistakenly let out of Franklin County jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Charges have been dismissed against two men in connection to a west Columbus gas station two weeks ago. One of the men was mistakenly let out of jail last month. The Columbus Division of Police said on Friday murder charges against David Johnson III and Caiden...
'The ceiling fell in': Residents of Wedgewood Village Apartments plead for help after pipes burst in record cold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside an apartment at Wedgewood Village Apartments in Columbus sits a pile of presents wrapped and ready, but now ruined. They are soaked and covered in debris. “It's very discouraging,” said the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous. She explained what happened as a nightmare...
Police: Kason Thomas found alive; woman charged with kidnapping him arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy who was kidnapped along with his brother on Monday in the Short North was found alive on Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Kason Thomas was found hours after the woman who allegedly abducted him, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was...
Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure. According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.
1 critically injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighorhood Wednesday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 500 block of Columbian Avenue, just north of West Mound Street, around 9:45 p.m. The victim, only identified as a male,...
‘We deserve to have a home’: Displaced Latitude Five25 Apartment residents demand answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Christmas Day dozens of people were forced to leave their Columbus apartment building due to a pipe that burst. Now residents are asking, what happens next?. Thirty-three people will be sleeping at the Dodge Park Recreation Center Monday night thanks to volunteer disaster relief efforts...
Search for 5-month-old boy, suspected kidnapper continues into 2nd day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The search continues for a 5-month-old boy, who went missing after the vehicle he and his twin brother were in was stolen from the Short North neighborhood earlier this week. The Columbus Division of Police said on Monday evening, Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside a...
Residents at east Columbus apartment complex evacuated due to burst pipes, electrical issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents at an east side Columbus apartment complex were forced to evacuate after some pipes burst and caused electrical issues. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said the cold started to freeze some pipes at Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard and some burst causing water damage.
Columbus police announce charges against woman accused of kidnapping twin 5-month-old boys
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of stealing a car with twin infants inside in the Short North area Monday night has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and a warrant has been issued for her arrest, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records. Kason Thomas and his...
Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
Columbus police chief makes plea for suspected kidnapper to return 5-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio — BREAKING UPDATE: Nalah Jackson, the woman accused of kidnapping two 5-month-old, has been arrested and Kason Thomas was found safe shortly after Jackson's arrest. Previous story below:. A 5-month-old boy, the subject of an Ohio AMBER Alert, remains missing after the vehicle he and his twin...
Columbus police searching for 2 missing babies taken in stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers are searching for a stolen vehicle with two 5-month-old babies inside, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said a black four-door 2010 Honda Accord was stolen around 9:45 p.m. in the Short North. The mother of the infant boys walked into a Donatos...
Police: 1 of missing twins in AMBER Alert found safe at Dayton airport; authorities searching area for other baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the search for a 5-month-old boy named in an AMBER Alert. Police are searching for Kason Thomas, one of the missing twins who was reported missing from the Short North area in a stolen vehicle Monday night. His brother Kyair was found safe in the Dayton area Tuesday morning.
Columbus family of missing 5-month-old boy upset about delay in AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of twin 5-month-old boys who were abducted from the Short North Monday night said they are upset with how long it took for an AMBER Alert to be issued. The Columbus Division of Police said Kason and Kyair Thomas, twin brothers, were inside a...
