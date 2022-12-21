Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Shares Details About Upcoming Changes To AEW Dynamite
During AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, TNT aired a new 15-second commercial for the inaugural Dynamite of 2023. While speaking on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the upcoming, repackaged Dynamite and the changes that will debut in the new year. He said,. “The wrestling is going to be...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose &...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Reacts To The Passing Of UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar
On Saturday evening, the UFC announced the tragic news that MMA legend Stephan Bonnar has passed away at the age of 45, after what is believed to be from heart complications. Bonnar reportedly passed away on Thursday, with the news just coming out. The official UFC statement stated,. “The UFC...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Believes Winnipeg Is The Best Wrestling City In The World
AEW wrestler Chris Jericho recently spoke with Winnipeg Sports Talk to hype All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming debut in Winnipeg this March. While he’s likely a little biased here as he was born in the city, the Ocho believes Winnipeg is “probably the best wrestling city” in the world. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Kerry Morton Says Both WWE & AEW Had Interest In Him
During a recent appearance on the MatthewMania podcast, Kerry Morton discussed his new 18-month contract with the NWA, as well as other topics related to his career. Interestingly, the young athlete, the son of Ricky Morton, also revealed that both WWE and AEW showed interest in him before he decided to remain with the NWA.
ewrestlingnews.com
Josh Alexander Set To Break Major Impact Wrestling World Title Record, Lots More
Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will become the longest-reigning World Champion in the company’s history on January 4. On that day, his reign will reach 257 days, which will surpass the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle currently holds the record for most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Air Date Confirmed
AEW will be holding Rampage and Battle of the Belts V on January 6th from Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The TNT schedule lists that Battle of the Belts V will air after the Friday, January 6 episode of Rampage in its regular 10-11 PM Eastern time slot, with Battle of the Belts then airing from 11 PM to midnight.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: The Workhorsemen Injured At AEW Dark Tapings
A report from Fightful Select indicates that there may have been an injury sustained at the recent round of tapings for AEW Dark. The Workhorsemen, Anthony Henry and JD Drake, were pulled from this weekend’s CDW show due to injuries suffered at the latest Dark tapings. The report notes that Henry’s injury is not considered to be serious, and he should be back in action soon. There is no word yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Opens Up On His Return To NJPW
Kenny Omega, who is returning to NJPW to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, recently spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. What are your thoughts of NJPW...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Starks On Facing Chris Jericho, Growing As A Performer, More
After falling short of winning the AEW World Championship from MJF at Winter Is Coming, Ricky Starks was confronted by Chris Jericho on this week’s episode of Dynamite. ‘Absolute’ would go on to verbally obliterate Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia, before the Jericho Appreciation Society launched a brutal attack on him. Starks will now go one on one with Jericho on the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Attend NBA Game
WWE Superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were in attendance at Friday night’s NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The real-life couple live in the Cleveland area and often attend NBA and NFL games in the city. You can check out some photos of the two...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Talks Tag Teams and Potential AEW PPV
On a recent edition of the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, former AEW competitor Bobby Fish gave his thoughts on the state of tag team wrestling in AEW, as well as what event he feels should be booked in order to better utilize them. Highlights, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. follow:. On what...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/26/22)
WWE NXT (12/27/22) WWE Main Event (12/15/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Attends NFL Game (PHOTO), Kevin Owens’ Christmas Message
Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Saturday evening to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. You can check out KO’s Christmas message below:. WWE Superstar Bayley was in attendance at Saturday’s San Francisco 49ers game. You can check out a photo of the Damage CTRL leader with George Kittle below:
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Calls AEW Fans The Worst In All Of Pro Sports
AEW World Champion MJF has made his views on the promotion’s fans clear, calling them the worst fans in pro sports. MJF captured the AEW World Championship at Full Gear last month, thanks to an assist from William Regal. On Twitter, MJF spoke about fans talking about athletes from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Reveals How The Dark Order Has Coped With Brodie Lee’s Passing
Evil Uno made his debut for AEW as a member of The Dark Order at Double or Nothing on May 25, 2019. A year later, Brodie Lee made his surprise AEW debut and was revealed as the “Exalted One”, the leader of the Dark Order. On December 26,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Being Extra Cautious About Drew McIntyre’s Medical Status
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that Drew McIntyre has been pulled from next week’s WWE Holiday Tour live events. McIntyre was originally supposed to be part of the 8-Man tag team match at the Madison Square Garden on December 26th, but the Scottish Psychopath is currently on the shelf with a ruptured eardrum and is yet to be medically cleared.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Says It Was A “Privilege” To Train With Bret & Stu Hart
Ken Shamrock will never forget how fortunate he was to be able to train with Bret and Stu Hart prior to his WWF debut. After a successful career in the UFC, Shamrock joined the WWF in 1997 and was the guest official for the Bret Hart vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin match at WrestleMania 13.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW New Year’s Smash Predictions and Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Myers Discusses Edge, Chris Benoit, & More
During a recent edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins in WWE) discussed a variety of topics, including what he learned from his mentor Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Comments / 0