Hydro, OK

8th graders invited to participate in cash prize essay contest

The Mayors Council of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Municipal League invite 8th graders from home, public and private schools throughout Oklahoma to participate in a statewide essay contest, “If I Were Mayor, I Would…” to tell others what they would do as Mayor to make their city or town a better place to live.
OKLAHOMA STATE

