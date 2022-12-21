Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
Al Roker Shocks Fans With Announcement That It's 'Time to Take a Break' From Twitter
Al Roker is done with Twitter—at least for now. The Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a parting message to the social media platform on Wednesday, Dec. 21, telling his followers that he's taking a break from the site for the time being. "Thank you Twitter. We had some...
Sorry, Ladies: Looks Like Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Is Newly Engaged and Off the Market!
While The Young and the Restless‘ Kyle has been dealing with one trauma after another since mom Diane returned, things are going much, much better for portrayer Michael Mealor. And we suspect the smile on his handsome face will only get bigger in the days ahead, now that he and girlfriend Sasha have gotten engaged.
VIDEO: Rhea Ripley & Dominik confront Rey Mysterio in WWE Christmas Eve angle
Dominik was eventually arrested in an angle that aired on WWE social media.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
Goldberg Turned Down Retirement Match With Former WWE Star
Goldberg made a name for himself during the Monday Night Wars and WWE found an answer for Goldberg’s massive success when they started featuring a parody character named Gillberg. Duane Gill portrayed Goldberg a number of times on WWE programming, and during an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions...
Triple H Suggested New Finishing Move For Bloodline Member
Over the years fans have seen some interesting moves inside the squared circle and Umaga used to use the Samoan Spike to punish his opponents. Recently Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga when he used the Samoan Spike on Raw and it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of the move in the future.
Kevin Owens Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In His Current WWE Contract
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. Having been a part of WWE for 8 years now, Kevin Owens has developed a huge sense of loyalty towards the company. As such, Owens thinks it’s a no-brainer he will re-sign with WWE again.
Another Run? Former WWE Star Lana Thinks Miro Will Return To WWE
He’ll be back? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling landscape as there is now a new major promotion where top stars can go. After decades of WWE dominance, AEW offers a brand new place for wrestlers to try their hand on a big stage. Several WWE stars have already made the jump, but now another one may be considering a return somewhere down the road.
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
WWE Hall Of Famer Says They Were Going To Beat Brock Lesnar At Past WrestleMania
One WWE Hall of Famer has revealed the fascinating storyline that was set to occur surrounding WrestleMania 19. On an episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle discussed a major angle planned that would have seen him beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Angle said:. “I was supposed to beat Brock,...
Teddy Long Thinks John Laurinaitis Had Something To Do With Sasha Banks’ WWE Pay
Sasha Banks expressed her frustration with Vince McMahon’s booking by walking out on the company in the middle of Monday Night RAW on May 16, 2022. The Boss negotiated her exit with WWE in the months the followed her exit. She was also unhappy that she was being paid less than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Better Than Nothing: Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status Following June Concussion
That’s a good sign. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler, as you never know how long someone is going to be out of action. There are certain kinds of injuries that are worse than others and they often have an open ended time frame for a return to the ring. That was the situation earlier this year for a prominent AEW name and now we have a small positive update.
They Need Plans: WWE Looking For Backup Plan If Rock Cannot Work WrestleMania 39
Maybe or not. We are just over three months away from WrestleMania 39 and that means WWE is starting to put together its plans for the biggest event of the year. That is a tricky situation as there are all kinds of moving parts, including pieces that are not even in the company at the moment. The fact that a missing star might be the show’s feature attraction makes this more complicated, so WWE needs a backup plan.
Hall Of Famer Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
It’s been a wild year for Vince McMahon as he stepped down from his position as CEO and Chairman of WWE and then in July he officially retired from WWE completely. There’s a new regime that’s running the company, but recently it’s been reported that Vince McMahon is interested in making a comeback.
