BOTKINS, Ohio (WKEF) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash Friday morning while responding to another crash along I-75. An OSHP dispatcher said the crash happened near Botkins on I-75 southbound. The lieutenant was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. The dispatcher said she was sore but otherwise OK. The others in the crashes at that time were also hospitalized, but expected to recover.

BOTKINS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO