dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigating pedestrian strike on North Main Street
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Harrison Township Substation, responded to the area of 4220 North Main Street to investigate a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening. When the Harrison Township Fire Department and deputies arrived on the scene,...
dayton247now.com
15-year-old being tried as adult indicted for murder of Lyft driver
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Thursday that 15-year-old Da'Trayvon Mitchell of Dayton has been indicted on counts related to the robbery and shooting death of a Lyft driver, and for the robbery of another Lyft driver on January 26, 2022. A Lyft driver reported...
dayton247now.com
3 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY (Ohio) -- Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Shelby County on Saturday morning. The crash took place at 8:32 a.m., near mile marker 97 in Franklin Township. All lanes of southbound I-75 remain closed at this time. The Piqua Post of the...
dayton247now.com
OSHP reports 100+ jackknifed semis during winter storm; lieutenant struck along I-75
BOTKINS, Ohio (WKEF) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash Friday morning while responding to another crash along I-75. An OSHP dispatcher said the crash happened near Botkins on I-75 southbound. The lieutenant was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. The dispatcher said she was sore but otherwise OK. The others in the crashes at that time were also hospitalized, but expected to recover.
dayton247now.com
Santa visits families at Miami Valley Hospital NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Holiday cheer was brought by the big man in the red suit. Families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital received a special visit from Santa Claus. Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate. With the help...
dayton247now.com
City, county agencies announce closings ahead of winter weather
Several agencies in the Miami Valley have announced closures ahead of the winter weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Clark County offices will be closed on Friday. However, Clark County Common Pleas Court will be holding some virtual court cases. Also, the county offices will be closed Monday for Christmas.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
dayton247now.com
New wooded home development slated for Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid continued need for housing in the growing Dayton region, a new home development is coming to Washington Township. Kentucky-based home builder Fischer Homes is working on a 22-home site, dubbed Paragon Farms. The community is aimed at a wide range of potential buyers from move-up to move-down.
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton receives awards for sustainability accomplishments
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is being honored for its sustainability efforts. Power a Clean Future Ohio, a statewide, non-partisan coalition, has honored Dayton with the following awards:. -Dayton's "Strategy for a Sustainable Dayton," the city's comprehensive sustainability plan, was awarded the Climate Action Community Award. -Dayton's...
