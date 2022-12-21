ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton247now.com

15-year-old being tried as adult indicted for murder of Lyft driver

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Thursday that 15-year-old Da'Trayvon Mitchell of Dayton has been indicted on counts related to the robbery and shooting death of a Lyft driver, and for the robbery of another Lyft driver on January 26, 2022. A Lyft driver reported...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

3 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY (Ohio) -- Three people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Shelby County on Saturday morning. The crash took place at 8:32 a.m., near mile marker 97 in Franklin Township. All lanes of southbound I-75 remain closed at this time. The Piqua Post of the...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

OSHP reports 100+ jackknifed semis during winter storm; lieutenant struck along I-75

BOTKINS, Ohio (WKEF) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash Friday morning while responding to another crash along I-75. An OSHP dispatcher said the crash happened near Botkins on I-75 southbound. The lieutenant was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. The dispatcher said she was sore but otherwise OK. The others in the crashes at that time were also hospitalized, but expected to recover.
BOTKINS, OH
dayton247now.com

Santa visits families at Miami Valley Hospital NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Holiday cheer was brought by the big man in the red suit. Families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital received a special visit from Santa Claus. Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate. With the help...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City, county agencies announce closings ahead of winter weather

Several agencies in the Miami Valley have announced closures ahead of the winter weather forecast for Thursday night and Friday. Clark County offices will be closed on Friday. However, Clark County Common Pleas Court will be holding some virtual court cases. Also, the county offices will be closed Monday for Christmas.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

New wooded home development slated for Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Amid continued need for housing in the growing Dayton region, a new home development is coming to Washington Township. Kentucky-based home builder Fischer Homes is working on a 22-home site, dubbed Paragon Farms. The community is aimed at a wide range of potential buyers from move-up to move-down.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton receives awards for sustainability accomplishments

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton is being honored for its sustainability efforts. Power a Clean Future Ohio, a statewide, non-partisan coalition, has honored Dayton with the following awards:. -Dayton's "Strategy for a Sustainable Dayton," the city's comprehensive sustainability plan, was awarded the Climate Action Community Award. -Dayton's...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy