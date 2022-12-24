Winter storm closings and cancellations

(WJW) – A wind chill advisory is in effect through Sunday at noon for Northeast Ohio. The Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings have been canceled.

Akron Zoo

The Akron Zoo will reopen on Monday, Dec. 26 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The final week of Wild Lights from Dec. 26 – 30 will continue as planned.

Any Wild Lights ticket holder for Dec. 23 will be contacted and given the option to reschedule their tickets for another date or discuss other opportunities.

A Christmas Story House

A Christmas Story House will resume regular business hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

Clague Road United Church of Christ in North Olmsted

Evening services are canceled.

Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Greater Cleveland Habitat administrative offices and the three ReStore locations in Amherst, Cleveland and North Randall will remain closed through the New Year and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History will reopen Dec. 26.

Cleveland Public Library

The Cleveland Public Library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Eden Church of the Brethren in Canton

Christmas Eve worship is canceled because of weather conditions.

Garfield Heights Municipal Court

The court will re-open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

The aquarium will reopen Dec. 26.

Israel’s Lutheran Church in Paris, Ohio

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is canceled as well as Christmas Day Service.

Lake Metroparks

All Lake Metroparks buildings, the Farmpark, Penitentiary Glen Nature Center, the pier at Painesville Township Park and the tower at Lake Erie Bluffs are closed until further notice. Parking lots and trails won’t be plowed until it’s safe — likely on Monday, Dec. 26, due to the holiday.

Magic of Lights

The Holiday Light spectacular Magic of Lights at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds will reopen on December 24, 2022, at 5:30 PM.

Middleburg Heights

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, trash collection on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1, will be delayed to Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, respectively.

Parma Hunger Center

People who were scheduled to get food may come in next Friday, December 30, at their scheduled time.

Quinn Chapel AME Church

Virtual Service only on Sunday at 11 a.m.

St. John Lutheran Church in Canal Fulton

Christmas Eve Service has been canceled due to weather conditions.

St. Ignatius High School

St. Ignatius High School’s campus will be closed for all activities including practices and scheduled events through Saturday, Dec. 24.

Washington Avenue Christian Church in Elyria

All services on Dec. 24 and 25 are canceled due to extreme weather conditions.

