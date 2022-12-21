Last Chance! This Gift Basket Can Still Arrive Before Christmas if You Order Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is it! If you're looking to order something from Amazon and have it arrive by December 25 , you need to act now. There are still a few great options left that ship out super fast, but by the end of the day, it could already be too late!

So, let's not waste any more time. Shop our pick for the best last-chance holiday gift from Amazon below!

Get the Bon Appetit Gourmet Food Gift Basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

We love a snack basket like this because it works in so many ways. It's a nice gift for a couple or some roommates, as it's shareable and appeals to everybody, but it can also be a nice gift choice for just one person who's really hard to shop for. We also love it for bringing to a holiday party. Other people will likely bring wine, but everyone will appreciate a basket of delicious goodies to snack on too!

This gourmet gift basket is fantastic because if offers both salty and sweet options. You'll find things like crackers, cheese spread, nuts and olives to eat before the main meal, but you'll also spot Lindt and Ghirardelli chocolates as well as crunchy cookies to add to your dessert plate — plus so much more!

This basket, which is already perfectly packaged and arranged for gifting, even gives you the option to add a personalized message at checkout. Honestly, we love this because it makes the gift feel much less "last-minute"!

Reviewers love the quality and value of this gift basket , loving both the presentation and the variety of the snacks. We're sure your giftees or fellow party goers will love it too. Just make sure you order on time! There are only hours left at the time we're writing this!

