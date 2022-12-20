ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in New York

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
 3 days ago
Comments / 8

David A.P.
2d ago

They make it sound like using our right to protect ourselves is somehow contributing to crime....typical leftist viewpoint. The reality is: The increase in crime is because of a soft criminal justice system especially in areas where democrats are in charge. Plus, the increase in the black market BECAUSE of gun laws...you see, criminals are still getting them DESPITE increased gun laws. Just like we've always said.

Christian Knight
2d ago

looks like those 30 years of stricter and stricter gun control are really working. Maybe take a shot and prosecuting criminals and giving them strict sentences...bet that might help more.

james swetokos
2d ago

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed. The NY Governor is blatantly infringing on we the people. She needs to be removed from office.

