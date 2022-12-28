ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

J-Lo Just Shared How She & Ben Spent Christmas With Their ‘Blended Families’—Was Jen Garner Invited?

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
The most wonderful time of the year. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Christmas celebrations were so wonderful.

The “On the Floor” singer and the Argo director filled up their December calendar with holiday cheer in their first Christmas as a married couple and they’ve already had a busy year. They celebrated their engagement in April 2022, and then not just one wedding, but TWO weddings in July and August of this year, respectively. Bennifer 2.0 is already settled in with their “blended” family as it’s reported that J-Lo and Ben’s kids are getting along very well and spent the holidays together.

Here’s a full rundown of how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated Christmas.

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas?

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate Christmas? J-Lo and Ben’s Christmas kicked off with a bang with a celeb-filled Christmas party at their house on December 17, 2022.

In her newsletter, On the JLo , the Marry Me star described her annual “Hummingbird Christmas Party.” “For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols,” she wrote. “During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!” Partygoers included Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Eric André, Vanessa Hudgens and Jane Fonda who all celebrated with the newly-wedded couple.

She also described her family life in preparing for the holidays. “We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!” A source told Entertainment Tonight that J-Lo and Ben have had a great time filling their home with festive joy. “Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” the source said. “Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife. Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up.” J-Lo takes the holiday tradition from her own family as “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.”

According to the source, Lopez “wants this year to be even more special than usual and to make new traditions of their own, both as a family and with Ben.” She already knows what she wants to give her husband and vice versa. “Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find,” the source said. “He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises.”

In her holiday gift guide in the newsletter, she recommended a Hermes blanket that has some sentimental value, but it’s something that her family makes fun of. “We didn’t have a ton of money, but it was the blanket I had from when I was 6 until I was a teenager and I loved it so much. Lol. It was red, orange and white and it was my version of a Snuggy,” she wrote. “Growing up in New York when it was cold, there was something so comforting about that warm blanket on my skin. The closest thing I have been able to find to that blanket are these Hermes classic wool blankets, believe it or not. Sometimes Ben and the kids make fun of me because I like the itchy feeling of wool against my skin, but it reminds me of my childhood.”

Another source told the outlet that the holiday season will be very special for their kids.  Ben has three kids with Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Jennifer, for her part, has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. “They all really have respect for each other,” the source said. “Jen’s relationship with Ben’s kids is natural and same goes for Ben’s bond with Jen’s kids.” For the day of, the family is keeping it pretty traditional and “are hoping to have a big family affair at home for Christmas where everyone is cozy, enjoying a big meal, and lots of holiday cheer.” And if there’s going to be a holiday vacation, the source said,”  Due to their busy schedules, they don’t know when they will be able to make it happen, but a romantic getaway “is in the works.”

Another big question for the couple’s holiday is: Was Jennifer Garner invited? “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport. There’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids,” said a source to Hollywood Life. “They are so happy and that just makes everything work.” A second source told the site that the two’s relationship is everything that J-Lo could have asked for. “J.Lo is so thankful that her friendship with Jen has come leaps and bounds over the past several months,” they said. “They had been growing closer since she and Ben reunited their romance, but J-Lo and Jen’s friendship is definitely deepening.”

J-Lo opened up in her December 2022 Vogue cover story about her family lives and how her husband’s ex-wife is involved with their “blended family.” When asked about the family dynamic, she praised the Alias star as “an amazing co-parent” and that they work really “well together.” Lopez went on to explain how blending a family is hard work. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” she said. “But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

The Hustlers star used her OnTheJLo newsletter to break the news that she and Ben had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, after their engagement in April 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding, about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her.  “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The love birds had a second wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia. The event lasted for three days and J-Lo dished about the deets of the wedding in her newsletter OntheJLo. She wrote, “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.” She continued, “Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

True Love by Jennifer Lopez

‘True Love’ by Jennifer Lopez $10.31 Buy Now

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6zwm_0jqGl7PD00

