3D Printing News Unpeeled: LocLab and Hexagon, SpaceTech and Glowscape
ESoutheast University (SEU) Nanjing and ETH Zurich have made Glowscape this is a large format Kuka robot 3D print using Natureworks Ingeoe PLA pellets. The interactive lit piece uses its translucency to be lively and engendering touch and feel by passers by. The print looks fairly straightforward and this could really point to more fun street and building furniture.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Text to STL?
Creality explores engraving modules for 3D printers. Can other manufacturers make a lot of money by selling modules to their installed base? A new diffusion based machine learning tool takes text prompts and turns them into point clouds. Could we see an era of text to STL?
3DPOD Episode 135: Performance 3D Printing Services with Bob Markley, ADDMAN Group
Bob Markley, Executive Vice President at additive manufacturing provider ADDMAN Group, has had an eventful journey in 3D printing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses the route to starting a 3D printing service with one machine and trying to grow it. Now, he’s a part of the fast-expanding ADDMAN empire. What does it take to run a service today? Where are the opportunities and what should a 3D printing service do? What will happen with consolidation in 3D printing? Bob tells us very candidly what is important, what must be done, and how to grow.
