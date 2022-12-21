Bob Markley, Executive Vice President at additive manufacturing provider ADDMAN Group, has had an eventful journey in 3D printing. In this episode of the 3DPOD, he discusses the route to starting a 3D printing service with one machine and trying to grow it. Now, he’s a part of the fast-expanding ADDMAN empire. What does it take to run a service today? Where are the opportunities and what should a 3D printing service do? What will happen with consolidation in 3D printing? Bob tells us very candidly what is important, what must be done, and how to grow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO