Arc overhangs have been experimented with by FullControl members of the community and now thanks to an article on Hackaday and videos by CNCKitchen and 3DQue arc overhangs now have a lot of attention. Through cooling settings and expanding on ever larger self supporting arcs users are finding that they can make overhanging structures that are impossible normally. Could these kinds of spectacular overhangs become more entrenched? They look rough now but can we use them to predictably bridge structures?

3 DAYS AGO