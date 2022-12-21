Read full article on original website
Researchers 3D-print low-cost and durable violins for music students
Only musicians can understand how grueling and challenging it is to play the violin. Violins, even mediocre ones, are worth thousands of dollars. Good news for music students and beginners, they will meet with low-cost and durable 3D-printed violins thanks to The Acoustical Society of America's AVIVA Young Artists Program.
3printr.com
3D printer manufacturer Zortrax introduces metal 3D printing packages
3D printing Specialist, Zortrax, is launching new products working with the Zortrax Endureal industrial 3D printer: two comprehensive sets dedicated to metal 3D printing: Zortrax Full Metal Package 17-4 PH and Zortrax Full Metal Package 316L, as well as a low-melt VICTREX PAEK AM 200, a filament, which has a lower melting point than PEEK and can be extruded in lower temperatures.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Supercomputer Simulation and Eye Tissue Models
The National Eye Institute (NEI), has 3D printed scaffolds and tissue for the outer blood-retina barrier which lets them create retina tissue models. These models could make it easier to do research into age-related macular degeneration and other diseases that cause vision loss. The ExaAm project marries exascale computing, with...
3DPrint.com
SPEE3D and Aussie Machine Shop to Provide Cold Spray Metal 3D Printing Subscriptions
Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) SPEE3D announced that the firm has partnered with Nupress, a machine tool shop also based in Australia, to provide Nupress’s customers with subscription services to SPEE3D hardware. Nupress’s clients will now have the option to pay a yearly fee to use SPEE3D’s patented cold spray metal additive manufacturing (AM) platform at Nupress’s Australian headquarters.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, December 24, 2022: ESD Resin, Clay Tiles, & Other Materials
The focus of today’s 3D Printing News Briefs is materials, materials, and more materials! Starting with research, ORNL scientists found that naturally derived materials are fit for 3D printing. Fraunhofer ILT and a few industrial partners developed a novel system for producing high-resolution microcomponents by photo-crosslinking. Mechnano announced the release of a tough electrostatic dissipative photopolymer resin. Finally, the New Delft Blue project, designed by Studio RAP, uses 3D printing to reinterpret the decorative qualities and design of Delft Blue porcelain.
World's first propeller with 11 blades completes first test flight
The world's first 11-bladed propeller has successfully completed its first test flight, its developer MT-Propeller said in a press release. This marks yet another first for the developer who has previously made five, seven, and nine-bladed propellers before. The propeller on an aircraft converts the rotational energy of the engine...
hypebeast.com
Supersonic Jet Company Boom Unveils Its Next-Generation Symphony Jet Engine
The Denver-based supersonic jet startup Boom has revealed its new engine design, Symphony. Designed for its Overture supersonic aircraft, the new engine is set to be developed by Boom, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), General Electric (GE) and StandardAero. Specifically, Boom has enlisted the two entities to aid in design, addictive technology design consulting and engine maintenance.
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Introduces New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Golf Car Battery
CORONA, Calif. - Dec. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- With nearly 100 years of battery design, development, and innovation experience, U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. introduces its all-new ESSENTIAL Li™ line of Lithium-Ion deep-cycle batteries. ESSENTIAL Li™ will include 24-volt and 48-volt GC2 models designed with golf car applications in...
3printr.com
VulcanForms has developed digital manufacturing systems for the mass production of complex metal parts
VulcanForms was founded in 2015 by Martin C. Feldmann and MIT professor John Hart. The goal was to commercialise the “world’s first” industrially scalable solution for additive manufacturing of metals with lasers. Earlier this year, the start-up received $355 million in funding. Now the team could announce the construction of its first digital manufacturing facility in Devens and Newburyport, Massachusetts.
3printr.com
Horizon unveiled new micro AM technology at Formnext
During the Formnext 2022 3D printing trade show, Horizon Microtechnologies unveiled a template-based 3D microfabrication technology. This technology produces conductive parts with micron-scale precision. Demonstrating its technology alongside micro-AM technology innovator Boston Micro Fabrication, CEO at Horizon Andreas Frölich showed attendees the company’s post-build processes which introduce the versatility of...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
hbsdealer.com
Simpson Strong-Tie concealed beam hanger for mass timber
Simpson Strong-Tie, the structural connectors and building solutions provider has introduced the ACBH, an aluminum concealed beam hanger designed for mass timber structures and engineered to support loads up to 20 kips (equivalent to 20,000 pounds of force. Designed to provide a concealed connection for fire performance and architectural aesthetics,...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Unpeeled: Arc Overhangs and a Tiny MSLA 3D Printer
Arc overhangs have been experimented with by FullControl members of the community and now thanks to an article on Hackaday and videos by CNCKitchen and 3DQue arc overhangs now have a lot of attention. Through cooling settings and expanding on ever larger self supporting arcs users are finding that they can make overhanging structures that are impossible normally. Could these kinds of spectacular overhangs become more entrenched? They look rough now but can we use them to predictably bridge structures?
gcimagazine.com
CastlePierce to Boost Efficiency and Capacity with Folding Carton UV Press
CastlePierce Corporation, a packaging provider, will install a Komor Lithrone GX40 Advance 8 Color UV offset printing press to boost its print and converting capabilities for medium and large quantities of paperboard packaging. The new press, which will be production ready in January 2023, features:. Eight color stations and aqueous...
These powerful solar panels are as thin as a human hair
The new solar cells could turn almost any surface into a power generator. Melanie Gonick, MITThe panels generate 18 times more power-per-kilogram than traditional solar technology.
The Verge
Amazon Robotics sued for $280 million by supplier left holding the bag(s)
On December 13th, Amazon’s robotics division was hit with a lawsuit seeking $280 million in damages from Gilimex Inc., a Vietnamese company responsible for manufacturing the steel and fabric storage containers that hold items as they’re moved around the company’s warehouses. The supplier says Amazon rushed it...
3printr.com
Dutch Navy adopts 3D printing technology
3D printer manufacturer INTAMSYS explains how the Dutch Navy is using 3D printing technology in a case study. Most consumer-level FFF 3D printers cannot print brackets capable of supporting exceptionally heavy weights. Common filaments like PLA and ABS are durable enough for prototypes and low-impact applications, but it takes a much stronger material to guarantee high performance in the heat and humidity of Suriname.
insideevs.com
First Batch Of Solid-State Batteries Shipped By QuantumScape To EV Makers
QuantumScape, one of the most well-known solid-state battery developers, shipped its first batch of 24-layer lithium-metal cells to electric vehicle manufacturers for in-house testing. According to the company’s official press release, these prototype cells are known internally as “A0” samples and represent QuantumScape’s biggest milestone for 2022. Previously, the California-based...
3printr.com
Xaar: New laboratory for inkjet printing opened in China
Xaar, manufacturer of piezo-based drop-on-demand inkjet technologies, has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.
