Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Transform Home Office Devices Into AI-Powered Webcams for $50
If you're working remotely, living the dream as a digital nomad, or simply holed up in your home office, the impression you make is often based on your video meeting presence. If you want to create a cutting-edge webcam experience without too much work, a lifetime subscription to FineCam Pro is on sale for $49.99.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable God Mode Windows
You can access and change the entire system settings using the Control Panel. God Mode takes all the Control Panel category and its settings and compiles them in a single folder. This allows you to easily access Administrative and management tools without having to navigate through any folders. God mode...
AOL Corp
The 56 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $12
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This weekend, there are so many other tech...
First Look: New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Laptops Are Good For The Planet And The User
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. While buying yourself a shiny new bit of tech is always nice, the ecological impact of everything we buy is something worth considering. A little bit of thought goes a long way, and recycling is key to lessening the impact of the industry. That’s one of the key ideas behind the new line of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptops, which all contain recycled materials, and come in more eco-friendly packaging too. We already know that Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around,...
A startup revealed a stunning $180,000 electric SUV with supercar doors, an extendable screen, and cameras instead of mirrors — take a look inside
Aehra, an Italian EV startup, says its luxurious first car should go on sale by 2025. Would you buy one or pass?
CNET
How to Claim up to $400 From Apple's $50 Million MacBook Keyboard Settlement
Apple introduced its "butterfly" design keyboard in 2015, but got a lot of complaints from owners who said the keys were sticky and often missed or repeated letters. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 allege Apple knew about these problems and "fraudulently concealed" them from customers for years.
Tesla just doubled a rare discount to $7,500 on some of its most popular cars
Tesla is offering a hefty discount on its most popular vehicles, an about-face for the company after years of price hikes.
Apple forced to remove one of its biggest iOS updates after user complaints
A RECENT addition in an update from Apple has proved to cause issues for users, leading to its removal after multiple complaints. Earlier in December, Apple officially released the iOS 16.2 update for its users. Not only did the update fix some bug issues, but it had some major introductions...
New iPhone could be canceled or delayed for a ‘few years’ due to depressing reason, Apple expert claims
THE iPhone SE 4 has possibly been delayed beyond its initial two year release marker. Lower sales on previous cost-friendly models may have a contributed to an early grave for this highly-anticipated phone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the next generation of the iPhone SE could be over before...
TechCrunch
Tesla announces a $300 charging mat that can recharge 3 devices at once
Inside the Cybertruck-inspired aluminum casing is a wireless charging platform named FreePower from a startup called Aira. This is the same platform used in other multi-device charging mats like the Nomad Base Station Pro. This technology provides up to 15W of fast charging for up to three devices. Allegedly, users can just toss their devices on the Alcantara surface, and no matter where they land, they’ll get recharged.
Amazon Nightmare Is Reminiscent of the Dotcom Collapse
It's a dark year for Amazon. The e-commerce giant undoubtedly wants to put 2022 behind it and get out of what appears to be a real stock market nightmare. The numbers speak for themselves: The Amazon stock closed the December 22 trading session at $83.79, which represents a 49.7% drop compared to December 31, 2021. This is the lowest closing level for the Amazon stock since March 12, 2019. Basically, the group, founded by Jeff Bezos, has completely erased all the gains during the two years when strict restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
CNET
Google Maps Cheat Sheet: The Most Useful Tricks You Need to Know
Using a navigation app like Google Maps is a must when you're traveling anywhere -- even if you're just traveling an hour away to a frequented location like work. Doing so may help you avoid long commute times, traffic hazards, wrecks, tolls and other potential obstacles preventing you from reaching your destination on time. If you're looking for extra tricks and tips to make Google Maps even more useful, we've compiled a list.
LastPass hackers stole your encrypted passwords, Merry Christmas!
If you’re still a LastPass customer by now, you should consider ditching the password manager app the first chance you get. Well, that’s after Christmas or the holidays because that’s what most people are concerned about right now. And it’s now that LastPass decided to announce that hackers who breached its systems have been able to steal the encrypted vaults containing your passwords.
The Kia logo fiasco just won't go away
Poor Kia. Usually when a logo is declared a disaster, it's a subjective thing – down to personal taste and aesthetics. But for once, we have hard facts and statistics to prove that a brand's logo just isn't working – and the numbers just keep coming. Last month,...
PC Magazine
Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor Review
Anyone who suffers from allergies or any kind of respiratory illness knows that air contaminants can make matters worse. With the Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor ($59.99), you can keep an eye on particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in your home and trigger other Govee smart devices, such as an air purifier, when air quality is poor. It’s easy to set up and takes accurate measurements, but it doesn’t offer as many Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) readings as the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor ($69.99).
The Verge
Wearing an Apple Watch Ultra for a month convinced me to buy a Series 7
The Apple Watch Ultra is a very good smartwatch. It’s got loads of features, very long battery life, a titanium shell, and a distinctive design. You can read all about how good it is in my colleague Victoria Song’s review from earlier this fall. Be sure to check out the feature-length video review we recently published that does a deeper dive into Apple’s unique claims for the Ultra.
electrek.co
Tesla gives owners a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot for the holidays
Tesla owners are starting to receive messages on their cars offering a free 30-day trial of Enhanced Autopilot, with the message “Happy Holidays!” from Tesla. The messages started showing up on social media, posted by owners in Australia and New Zealand. Notably, this started happening when it was early enough for people to be awake in those countries, but while it was late night or very early morning in the US and EU.
Samsung Is Letting You Bring Star Wars to a Galaxy Device Near You
Samsung’s been known to drop some special edition devices in year’s past and timed for the holidays, the technology giant is going a little bit of a different route. Rather than drop a custom out-of-this-world edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung released the Star Wars Galactic Holiday edition accessory collection. Let us jump into hyperspace and walk through the collection.
Gizmodo
Apple Quietly Rolls Out New Updates That Could Prevent AirTag Stalking
Although it’s been more than a year and a half since Apple put its little tracking doohickey called AirTags on the market, the product has been repeatedly abused by stalkers as a way of keeping tabs on targets. This week, Apple silently released details on earlier firmware updates to its AirTags that lets users tell if an unknown AirTag is on your person.
Digital Trends
I found a hidden end-of-2022 recap on my iPhone, but I wish I hadn’t
It’s hard to believe that 2022 is about to wrap up in a few days and 2023 will be here shortly. Seriously, where does the time go? And boy, it has been a pretty crazy year when it comes to tech and, well, social media. And we know that the internet loves end-of-year recaps!
Comments / 0