Read full article on original website
Related
Community News
Robbinsville Police and emergency workers grow beards for charity
Inspired by the late Joe Barker, Robbinsville Township police officers, members of PBA Local #344 and the Robbinsville Fire Department joined with neighboring departments such as Hopewell and West Windsor to raise a total of $8,000 during this year’s 6th Annual “No-Shave November” – an initiative aimed at raising funds for cancer treatment and research.
Community News
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
Community News
$190M light rail plan proposed to replace Dinky rail line
New Jersey Transit is considering a plan to replace the Dinky rail line that runs between the Princeton Junction and Princeton train stations. Stantec—a professional services company in the design and consulting industry hired by N.J. Transit—issued a 44-page Princeton Transitway Study report on Nov. 21. The report evaluated the future of the line, studied alternatives and issued a preliminary concept analysis.
Community News
Running man: Joe Conroy sets sights on NJ Devil 100-mile race
This January, many people will declare that 2023 will be the year that they finally start exercising. Only some will honor these promises to themselves. Joe Conroy is one person who has kept his resolve. More than two decades ago, the Bordentown City resident joined the Running Company of Haddonfield on its weekly group runs. He joined, he says, to get into better shape, and also for the social aspect.
Community News
Ewing authors tell the history of Washington Crossing in new book
Ewing-based historians Patricia Millen and Robert Sands recently published the Images of America series book Washington Crossing. The two say their new Arcadia Press book of mainly vintage photographs “was written to honor the 1776 crossing of the Delaware by General George Washington and his army and the parks that mark its place in history.”
Community News
Hopewell teen set for art exhibition at Small World Coffee
Artist Zarina Morgan fulfilled a lifelong dream last summer when she exhibited some of her paintings at Boro Bean in Hopewell Borough. The fact that she was not yet a high school senior at the time may have hinted at the possibility that she had more such exhibitions in her future.
Community News
‘Senior Six’ help power Lawrence High School girls’ swim team
From guppies come sailfish. At least that’s what Lawrence High girls swim coach Hillary Hargraves-Dix is hoping. Oh, and for those who are not marine biologists, the sailfish is the world’s fastest. In 2019-20 the Cardinals had a strong nucleus of freshmen, and their coach couldn’t help but...
Comments / 0