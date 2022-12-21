ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Peru Ex-Ministers Recount Castillo's Bombshell Final Day

LIMA (Reuters) - Members of former President Pedro Castillo's Cabinet say he was planning his impeachment trial defense and appeared confident he would win - right up until his explosive speech in which he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, sparking his dramatic ouster and arrest. The testimonies come from two...
US News and World Report

Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
gcaptain.com

Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
US News and World Report

Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
The Independent

India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners

India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
US News and World Report

Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report

(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Reuters

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian naval entities

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy