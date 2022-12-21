Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Peru Ex-Ministers Recount Castillo's Bombshell Final Day
LIMA (Reuters) - Members of former President Pedro Castillo's Cabinet say he was planning his impeachment trial defense and appeared confident he would win - right up until his explosive speech in which he tried to illegally dissolve Congress, sparking his dramatic ouster and arrest. The testimonies come from two...
US News and World Report
Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
Iran Issues Stark Warning to Zelensky Against Testing Their 'Patience'
Iran has repeatedly denied that it provided drones to Russia, a claim that has been challenged by Western and Ukrainian officials.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Putin Faces Push to Be Investigated and Jailed for Calling Conflict 'War'
An exiled Russian lawmaker called for Putin's "imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years" after he referred to the Ukraine conflict as a "war" on Thursday.
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Russian High-Tech 'Forpost' Drone Worth $6M Destroyed in Strike: Ukraine
It's at least the third-such drone Ukrainian forces have shot down since the war's start.
gcaptain.com
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
US News and World Report
Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Putin claims Moscow is ready for Ukraine talks as attacks continue
Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released Sunday afternoon, that Russia is "prepared to negotiate some acceptable outcomes with all the participants of this process."
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
Russia Forced To Scale Back Missile Strikes Amid Shortage: U.K.
The British Ministry of Defense said that a "shortage of munitions" remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations.
Russian TV Pundit Warns Colleagues Not to 'Laugh' at Ukraine's Capabilities
The TV host said Ukraine could implement more drone attacks in the near future, but this time, the strikes could occur on major Russian cities, he said.
Moscow protests to France over comments about attack on Russian official in Africa
MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry in a statement on Wednesday said it had summoned the French ambassador and lodged "a strong protest" over comments about an assassination attempt on a Russian official in the Central African Republic.
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
Appeals court rejects China Telecom bid to reverse U.S. ban
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected China Telecom Corp's (0728.HK) challenge to a Federal Communications Commission order withdrawing the company's authority to provide services in the United States.
U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian naval entities
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia to guard against cannibalising planes for parts, minister tells Vedomosti
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation sector will do everything it can to avoid the "total cannibalisation" of aircraft for spare parts, industry and trade minister Denis Manturov has told the Vedomosti business newspaper, as the impact of sanctions bites.
