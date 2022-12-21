ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with infant after shooting at officers during high-speed pursuit

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

Man barricades in Lancaster mobile home park with two children after high-speed pursuit 01:09

The California Highway Patrol said a man got in a high-speed pursuit with officers, shot at them, and barricaded in a Lancaster mobile home with an infant.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound 14 Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

During the pursuit, the man called the sheriff's department and threatened to shoot at officers if they didn't break away from the chase, investigators said.

The suspect eventually did fire at officers, but nobody was injured, according to the CHP.

The CHP said the suspect had an infant with him during the chase, and when he came to a stop, he exited his car with a gun pointed at the child's head as he backed into a mobile home, where he remains barricaded with the infant.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the Lido Estates mobile home park in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to reports from the scene..

CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.

