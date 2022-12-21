Read full article on original website
NECN
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Acushnet
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in Acushnet Thursday afternoon.
frmedia.org
Fall River Man Among Eleven Arrested in State Drug Bust
A Fall River man is one of eleven individuals arrested and arraigned on drug and firearm charges as part of a regional drug trafficking operation takedown. ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION. AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force Seized 450 Grams of...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
mspnews.org
ELEVEN INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED AND ARRAIGNED FOLLOWING TAKEDOWN OF MAJOR SOUTH SHORE DRUG TRAFFICKING ORGANIZATION
BOSTON – Eleven individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown of a major Brockton drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout towns in Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. The charges are the result of a long-term...
actionnews5.com
Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze, Massachusetts prosecutors say
SALISBURY, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with antifreeze. Judy Church, a 64-year-old former teacher, appeared briefly in court on Friday. Prosecutors say Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. An autopsy found deadly levels of...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
nbcboston.com
Dump Truck Crashes, Shutting Most of I-295 North in Attleboro
A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday, causing injuries, according to Massachusetts transit officials. The crash closed all but the breakdown lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation. Delays were expected on the highway. It wasn't immediately...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Dec. 22
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Conservation Commission at its two-hour meeting Tuesday night voted 4-1 to release two units...
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home
NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
fallriverreporter.com
Letting your pets outside? A Massachusetts police department is warning owners you could be breaking the law
With temperatures falling lower than we have seen so far this season, a Massachusetts police department is reminding the public to protect your pets. The Dedham Police Department wants to let pet owners know to bring your pets inside or you may be breaking the law. According to M.G.L. Chapter...
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
nbcboston.com
Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police
An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said. The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
fallriverreporter.com
Thoughtful gesture by Massachusetts husband towards his wife turns into $1 million scratch ticket win
A nice gesture made by a Massachusetts husband towards his wife resulted in a big money win on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Christian Kalil has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winning 7” instant ticket game.
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Tewksbury Law Breakers Score Big After Getting Pulled Over
Tewksbury drivers may have been glad to see flashing blue lights in their rear view mirrors after police handed out gift cards instead of driving citations to celebrate the holiday season. Thirty five Walmart gift cards were distributed to drivers who committed low-level driving infractions, l…
South Shore Drug Dealers Come Down From High After 11 Arrests: Attorney General
Police seized hundreds of grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine, guns, ammunition, and $26,000 in drug money after busting six stash houses belonging to a Brockton drug trafficking ring, announced Attorney Genera Maura Healey. Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the takedown of the Bro…
fallriverreporter.com
U.S. Marshals, local police announce missing 13-year-old Rhode Island teen found, man arrested
A missing 13-year-old girl from Rhode Island has been located and a man has been arrested according to officials. U.S. Marshals stated that Deputy U.S. Marshals from Rhode Island, along with North Providence Police and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force teamed up to locate and safely recover critically missing teen Isabella Rivera.
