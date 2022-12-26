ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Apartment Therapy

The $16 Amazon Tool That Keeps Floors, Bathroom Tiles, and Windows Sparkling Clean

Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Taste Of Home

Clean Up With Up to 60% off Cleaning and Organizing Supplies

Nothing feels better than ringing in the holidays with a spotless and easy-to-navigate kitchen. The end of the year is upon us, and merchants are clearing their warehouses to bring in new products—which means now is the time to shop cleaning and organizing deals!. As Taste of Home’s Sales...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
thespruce.com

Can You Wash Sheets and Towels Together?

The internet has exploded with theories and advice on whether sheets and towels can be washed together. We're here to give you the answer. Sheets and towels can definitely be washed together with good results if you follow a few tips. Simply group the sheets and towels by like fabrics and colors, and you can wash both together.
People

Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Incredibly Easy to Maneuver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon

It has more than 14,700 five-star ratings If you're in the market for a floor-cleaning gadget upgrade to keep your home spotless this year, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, you can score double discounts on the Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner thanks to a sale and a stackable on-site coupon. The popular stick vacuum, which has more than 14,700 five-star ratings, is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor and three cleaning modes. So you can easily deep clean everyday debris and stubborn messes on hard floors and...
Apartment Therapy

Take Control of Your Clutter with the Container Store’s Sale on Marie Kondo’s Organizers That Will Spark Joy in Your Home

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Boot Camp Mom

Decluttering the bathroom

The bathroom is easily one of the most used rooms in anyone's house. The bathroom is regularly used and can quickly get cluttered, whether it's the morning routine, afternoon freshen-up, or evening clean-up. Having so much traffic through the room can often lead to a cluttered bathroom, but it doesn't have to! Follow these tips for decluttering the bathroom and add a little clutter-free sanctuary to your home!
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Leather (Say Goodbye To Stubborn Stains)

Leather is a beautiful material — whether used for clothes, bags, upholstery, or car seats. It can last a long time when well-maintained. But what do you do about stains?. Since leather is prone to stains, it’s essential to arm yourself with all the right products, tools, and hacks. We’re here to show you how to remove stains from leather, so it always looks like the statement piece it’s meant to be.
