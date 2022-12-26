It has more than 14,700 five-star ratings If you're in the market for a floor-cleaning gadget upgrade to keep your home spotless this year, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, you can score double discounts on the Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner thanks to a sale and a stackable on-site coupon. The popular stick vacuum, which has more than 14,700 five-star ratings, is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor and three cleaning modes. So you can easily deep clean everyday debris and stubborn messes on hard floors and...

8 DAYS AGO