polite jones
5d ago
Beautiful sweet innocent baby the parents know what happen with her I can’t stomach reading this 😥😥😥
Reply(25)
493
DeSantis is USA
5d ago
Parents didn’t notify police for days???
Reply(47)
238
Jeanie Sylvestro
4d ago
Pray for the best but sadly a real parent would have called 911 to get their beautiful baby girl found quickly. She needs a Christmas miracle 🙏♥️🙏
Reply(6)
183
