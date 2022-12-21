ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 703

polite jones
5d ago

Beautiful sweet innocent baby the parents know what happen with her I can’t stomach reading this 😥😥😥

Reply(25)
493
DeSantis is USA
5d ago

Parents didn’t notify police for days???

Reply(47)
238
Jeanie Sylvestro
4d ago

Pray for the best but sadly a real parent would have called 911 to get their beautiful baby girl found quickly. She needs a Christmas miracle 🙏♥️🙏

Reply(6)
183
 

Related
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target on University Boulevard. Officers say that based on her history and mental health, they are concerned for her well-being. Nichols is described as a 5′5″ Black female with black hair...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

FBI, SBI Return To Home Of 11-Year-Old Cornelius Girl, One Day After Arrest Of Parents

UPDATE — (Sunday) CORNELIUS, N.C. — The FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police Detectives returned to the home of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari Sunday afternoon. She’s been missing for more than three weeks. WCCB News was the only crew on the scene as investigators took pictures outside the home, and collected more evidence inside. They also towed a car from the family’s garage, and brought in a canine unit. Investigators told WCCB News they were there to conduct another thorough search to make sure nothing is overlooked.
CORNELIUS, NC
