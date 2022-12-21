UPDATE — (Sunday) CORNELIUS, N.C. — The FBI, SBI, and Cornelius Police Detectives returned to the home of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari Sunday afternoon. She’s been missing for more than three weeks. WCCB News was the only crew on the scene as investigators took pictures outside the home, and collected more evidence inside. They also towed a car from the family’s garage, and brought in a canine unit. Investigators told WCCB News they were there to conduct another thorough search to make sure nothing is overlooked.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO