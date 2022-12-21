How to get Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Revision Zero is Destiny 2's newest exotic weapon; a kinetic, anti-barrier pulse rifle that can also dabble in a bit sniping with its alternate firing mode. As you shoot enemies in their weak spots you build targeting data, and once you have enough, you can enter Hunter's Trace mode and flip up the scope to fire some high-damage precision shots. Like Osteo Striga, it also has craftable catalysts, so you shouldn't have to run around killing a thousand enemies with it.

That said, since the ability to upgrade it in crafting is based on quest progress, there are still quite a few unknowns surrounding the gun, such as how its 'Intrinsics' will work, and which of its four catalysts will actually prove to be the most helpful. It's also unclear whether levelling the weapon will still be a part of the overall crafting and upgrade process.

Revision Zero is a little taste of Bungie's planned approach to exotic weapons with the release of Lightfall next year, so before long we should see plenty of guns with craftable catalysts. Either way, here's how to get Revision Zero for yourself, and what we know about how the weapon works.

How to get Revision Zero

Revision Zero is tied to the Operation: Seraph's Shield exotic mission that you can unlock by completing the main story quests in the Season of the Seraph. This mission sees you infiltrate an orbital space station and is a bit like Presage from Season of the Chosen. It features a bunch of secrets and even upgrades you'll be able to purchase from the Exo Frame in the HELM that will unlock secret areas and chests.

All you need to do to get Revision Zero is complete Seraph's Shield. The mission itself uses the same puzzle mechanics as the Deep Stone Crypt raid, letting you pick up augments from defeated enemies who have glowing symbols above their heads. These allow you to scan glowing objects, shoot buttons, and suppress enemies by shooting them while standing underneath hovering orbs, and that's how you solve the mission's puzzles.

The trickiest part of Seraph's Shield you are likely to come across if playing by yourself is the 'microwave', where you have to walk along certain tiles in a big room and activate three switches. If you step on the wrong tile you get zapped. Luckily, the safe tiles in the room never change , and you can see them from outside when you have the scanner buff. The switches you have to activate do change, however, but you can tell which ones you need to hit by looking through the window of the room above with the scanner buff. Some will be glowing, and those are the right ones.

The final boss is also a little tricky. Damage them until they become immune, then jump up into the rafters and steal the Operator buff from the vandal. Now, shoot the boss while under each of the three floating orbs to suppress them, then find and destroy the three revealed shield generators to the far right, the far left, and underneath the bosses feet. This will allow you to deal damage to them.

Revision Zero catalysts and crafting

Regular firing mode (Image credit: Bungie)

Hunter's Trace firing mode (Image credit: Bungie)

The catalysts will be unlockable through season quest progress (Image credit: Bungie)

The intrinsic upgrades will unlock barrels, magazines, traits, and stocks (Image credit: Bungie)

When you complete Seraph's Shield for the first time, you'll get a red border version of the weapon. It may feel counterintuitive, but feel free to dismantle this gun to unlock its pattern, especially since the mission requires you to shape one, and there's only one version of the gun you can create at first anyway. Head to the enclave on Mars and craft Revision Zero, then go to the Relic Conduit just to the left of the crafting station to complete the mission.

This pulse rifle is a little like Osteo Striga in that its catalyst is a craftable part of the weapon. Rather than the usual level requirements for upgrades, it also has four 'Intrinsic' levels of Hunter's Trace, which is what you'll need to upgrade in order to access new barrels, magazines, traits, and stocks. Currently, there's no way to unlock the intrinsics, but like the catalysts that are linked to quest progress, it's something that Bungie will drip-feed as the season continues.

Revision Zero has four catalysts that add known perks to the gun:

Frenzy Refit (Feeding Frenzy): Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed for a short time.

Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed for a short time. Pressurized Refit (Under Pressure): Improved stability and accuracy as your magazine gets lower

Improved stability and accuracy as your magazine gets lower Outlaw Refit (Outlaw): Precision kills greatly decrease reload time

Precision kills greatly decrease reload time 4-Timer Refit (Fourth Time's the Charm): Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine

The first catalyst is a reward for step 32 of the main 'More than a weapon' season quest, and as of completing Seraph's Shield, we're on step 25. That makes it likely that we'll get the Frenzy Refit catalyst next week. Each subsequent catalyst requires seven more quest steps to be completed, so we should see one catalyst released per week in the order above. That said, it's hard to work out how weapon level factors into this.

It may well be that a certain weapon level is required to upgrade the 'Intrinsics', since they seem to collectively unlock the crafting options that usually would. I reckon 4-Timer Refit will be the best catalyst, since you can get four high damage shots in Hunter's Trace mode. Landing all of these as precision in a short duration would give you two extra, and that seems like a very strong bonus. Still, we'll have to see when Bungie unlocks the catalysts and intrinsics.