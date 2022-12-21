ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure

When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation

Roker Report’s Alternative Christmas Speech: 2022

Did you all get what you asked for? I’m not sure if I did, because there is simply no possible way to wrap three points against Blackburn and stick it under the tree. As we reflect back on a rollercoaster year, we should all reconcile ourselves with the cold hard truth that our club is, and always will be, in a constant state of flux. So strap yourselves in for whatever 2023 brings.
SB Nation

Rumormongering: Spurs considering a £13m January move for Adrien Rabiot

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. I know. I know! It’s like Groundhog Day except with a lot more swearing in French. Normally I’d be appending this to the Batcountry section and we’d all be having a good laugh, except for one thing: it’s Gary Jacob writing in the Times of London, and he’s not a journalist you casually dismiss.
SB Nation

Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds

As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation

On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool

Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC

Sheffield United prospective takeover affects everything, says Paul Heckingbottom

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says a prospective takeover of the club will impact on their January transfer plans. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah is in talks with an unnamed buyer. It comes just six months after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over...
SB Nation

LFC U18s Progress in FA Youth Cup

While the senior squad fell to defeat on Thursday to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, the LFC U18s saw success in the FA Youth Cup third round. The young Reds eased to victory against Bournemouth, with Jayden Danns and Kareem Ahmed both scoring — the latter on his debut. The Cherries managed to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time at Vitality Stadium.
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 10’, Riyad Mahrez 47’, Nathan Ake 58’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
SB Nation

Why Christian Horner believes Interlagos is truly in the rear-view mirror for Red Bull

Tensions seemed to boil over for Red Bull at the end of the 2022 Formula One season, between drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Jr. With Verstappen having already clinched the Drivers’ Championship, he was instructed to give way to his teammate near the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix, as Perez was locked in a battle for second in the Championship with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
SB Nation

Soup Kitchen Raffle: Your chance to win unique Sunderland 1973 FA Cup memorabilia & SAFC posters!

It’s almost 50 years since Sunderland’s glorious win in the FA Cup Final and memories of that day are more poignant now than ever. Some most iconic moments and beloved former players are captured in these wonderful prints signed by our FA Cup heroes that we’re raffling off in aid of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. They’ve been donated by the lovely folk down at the Fans Museum in Monkwearmouth.

