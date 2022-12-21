Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Klopp Downplays Impact Of Impending Julian Ward Departure
When Michael Edwards stepped down after a superb run as Liverpool FC’s Sporting Director, most people seemed cautiously optimistic that Julian Ward, his handpicked replacement, would be able to carry the torch as Liverpool looked to retool to stay competitive. So, it was quite a shock last month when news broke that Ward would step down from the role this coming summer.
Kalvin Phillips left out of Manchester City squad because he was ‘overweight’
Pep Guardiola has said he left out Kalvin Phillips from Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Liverpool because the player was “overweight” and added that he will speak to the midfielder privately. After being part of England’s World Cup squad the 27-year-old was given time off but when...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and the Reds hope to begin their climb toward the top-four when the Premier League returns to Villa Park on Boxing Day (Monday, Dec. 26 – watch live, 12:30 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). It was, by Liverpool’s own...
SB Nation
Roker Report’s Alternative Christmas Speech: 2022
Did you all get what you asked for? I’m not sure if I did, because there is simply no possible way to wrap three points against Blackburn and stick it under the tree. As we reflect back on a rollercoaster year, we should all reconcile ourselves with the cold hard truth that our club is, and always will be, in a constant state of flux. So strap yourselves in for whatever 2023 brings.
SB Nation
Rumormongering: Spurs considering a £13m January move for Adrien Rabiot
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: Tottenham Hotspur are apparently interested in signing Adrien Rabiot. I know. I know! It’s like Groundhog Day except with a lot more swearing in French. Normally I’d be appending this to the Batcountry section and we’d all be having a good laugh, except for one thing: it’s Gary Jacob writing in the Times of London, and he’s not a journalist you casually dismiss.
SB Nation
Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds
As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
SB Nation
Eghbali: Chelsea were ‘not terribly well managed on the football side, sporting side or promotional side’
We’ve heard a fair amount from Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over the past few months, but more recently, it was fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali’s turn to speak at a business conference, appearing at SporticoLive’s “Invest in Sports” Summit back in mid-October, as part of the “Expanding International Portfolios” panel.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
SB Nation
On This Day (23 Dec 1950): Sunderland turn in best performance of the season to beat Liverpool
Sunderland had missed out on the title by just two points in 1949-50, with Portsmouth claiming the league title ahead of Wolves on goal average. Sunderland, a point behind, ultimately suffered from their lack of draws away from home – 10 defeats on the road and just four draws came back to haunt the team; in the days of two points for a win, it seems incredible that we weren't a little more pragmatic on the road.
BBC
Sheffield United prospective takeover affects everything, says Paul Heckingbottom
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says a prospective takeover of the club will impact on their January transfer plans. The Championship promotion contenders' owner Prince Abdullah is in talks with an unnamed buyer. It comes just six months after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 3-0 Paris Saint-Germain Féminine, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Against Paris Saint-Germain in France, Chelsea put on one of their best displays this season to set the tone of their Women’s Champions League group stage journey early on. The 1-0 victory over last term’s semi-finalists really sent the message that the Blues were ones to keep a close watch in the title race.
‘Welcome back, Mister!’: Claudio Ranieri makes managerial return at Cagliari
Claudio Ranieri has returned to life in the dugout with Cagliari, who have appointed him as head coach on a contract until June 2025. The Serie B club announced the news on Friday, some 31 years after he first left the club, with Ranieri saying: “We are bound by mutual respect and love.”
SB Nation
LFC U18s Progress in FA Youth Cup
While the senior squad fell to defeat on Thursday to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, the LFC U18s saw success in the FA Youth Cup third round. The young Reds eased to victory against Bournemouth, with Jayden Danns and Kareem Ahmed both scoring — the latter on his debut. The Cherries managed to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time at Vitality Stadium.
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool
Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 10’, Riyad Mahrez 47’, Nathan Ake 58’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.
SB Nation
Why Christian Horner believes Interlagos is truly in the rear-view mirror for Red Bull
Tensions seemed to boil over for Red Bull at the end of the 2022 Formula One season, between drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Jr. With Verstappen having already clinched the Drivers’ Championship, he was instructed to give way to his teammate near the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix, as Perez was locked in a battle for second in the Championship with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
BBC
Andy Murray regrets not playing in Scotland more after Battle of the Brits appearance
Andy Murray wishes he had played in his Scottish homeland more after taking part in this week's Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. Dan Evans beat Andy Murray as England clinched the tournament with an 8-4 win over Scotland. However, Murray and older brother Jamie teamed up to beat Evans...
SB Nation
Soup Kitchen Raffle: Your chance to win unique Sunderland 1973 FA Cup memorabilia & SAFC posters!
It’s almost 50 years since Sunderland’s glorious win in the FA Cup Final and memories of that day are more poignant now than ever. Some most iconic moments and beloved former players are captured in these wonderful prints signed by our FA Cup heroes that we’re raffling off in aid of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. They’ve been donated by the lovely folk down at the Fans Museum in Monkwearmouth.
