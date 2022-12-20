Read full article on original website
Related
Plainsman
Huron realtor named president of ND/SD real estate council
HURON — Angie Uttecht, CRS, Broker/Owner of Ace Realty in Huron, has been selected as the 2023 President of the Dakotas Residential Real Estate Council (RRC), a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®. As State President, Uttecht will manage the two-state association’s activities and acts as...
Plainsman
No print paper Monday
HURON — The double whammy of a water leak at the Plainsman — along with no mail delivery Dec. 26 for the holidays — has led to the Plainsman offering access to its e-edition to all. Simply follow this link - https://www.plainsman.com/e-edition - and enjoy the Monday,...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
Madison Daily Leader
Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing
The Madison Police Department is launching a full investigation to locate 22-year-old Araina Crenshaw, a Madison resident who was reported missing by friends and family on Tuesday. According to Police Chief Justin Meyer, Crenshaw was last seen Nov. 18. Meyer stated that the department is seeking information on Crenshaw through...
Plainsman
HHS German classes make gingerbread houses
Huron High School German class has been making Gingerbread Houses in class since Heidi Holforty started teaching there in 1997, and it was a tradition even before that with previous teachers. Back then, they built the delicious houses in the evening, and all levels of German classes (1 through 4)...
Plainsman
Student authors publish books, share with CFI
Above and below: The seventh grade students of Mrs. Tammy Barnes class at Huron Middle School wrote and illustrated children’s books in their writing class. Also below: The students were proud to share their books with individuals served by Center for Independence.
Plainsman
Agnes Hofer, 90, of Huron
HURON — Agnes Hofer, 90, of Huron, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Huron Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Prairie Bible Church in rural Carpenter. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m....
Plainsman
DeJean named HRMC's December 2022 exceptional employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recently recognized Chuck DeJean as the December Exceptional Employee of the Month. DeJean has worked at HRMC as an accountant for nearly 27 years and was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. “Chuck has been a go-to person for me any time I need something. He is constantly on top of things and responds with accurate, timely information,” according to the nomination. DeJean recently assisted with a new budgeting platform as well as development of a system to specifically track staff time on special projects and grants.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State
[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
Plainsman
Area basketball 12-23-22
HIGHMORE — The Wessington Springs Lady Spartans sprinted to a huge first quarter lead and maintained that edge throughout the game, en route to a 58-39 win over the Highmore-Harrold Pirates in 281 Conference girls’ basketball action Tuesday night. Carissa Scheel notched 13 points to lead a trio...
Comments / 0