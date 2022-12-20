HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recently recognized Chuck DeJean as the December Exceptional Employee of the Month. DeJean has worked at HRMC as an accountant for nearly 27 years and was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. “Chuck has been a go-to person for me any time I need something. He is constantly on top of things and responds with accurate, timely information,” according to the nomination. DeJean recently assisted with a new budgeting platform as well as development of a system to specifically track staff time on special projects and grants.

HURON, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO