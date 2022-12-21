ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Could Boise State’s Taylen Green Leave BSU for Bigger Money?

A new documentary is airing on Netflix detailing the improbable rise and fall of the once iconic and now-forgotten shoe brand And One. One of the most iconic lines in that documentary comes from a former player who describes the beginning of the end. "When it became about me instead of we, it was over."
Nebraska Football: Erik Chinander lands job with Boise State

As Matt Rhule keeps adding to his staff, Nebraska football fans are likely wondering where some of the former Husker coaches are ending up. When it comes to Erik Chinander, that question has now been answered. It was announced earlier this week that the former Nebraska football defensive coordinator had...
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
$565 million jackpot drawing tomorrow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The next drawing for the Mega Millions is being held on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The next estimated jackpot is currently at $565 million. The game is played by picking five numbers between 1 and 70 and then picking another number between 1 and 25 to be the Mega Ball number.
BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise

Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.
Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
Showers expected today as temperatures warm into the mid to high 40s

BOISE, Idaho — Expect off-and-on showers today across the Treasure Valley with temperatures in the mid to high 40s. Mild air is being pulled into the Gem state from the southern coast, along with storms. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s later this morning and we should see them jump into the high 40s in the afternoon.
Patchy fog across the valley this morning

BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today

Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
