Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great AtmospheresIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
BYU Signs Boise State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cravens
Cravens has played over 900 snaps in his collegiate career
Could Boise State’s Taylen Green Leave BSU for Bigger Money?
A new documentary is airing on Netflix detailing the improbable rise and fall of the once iconic and now-forgotten shoe brand And One. One of the most iconic lines in that documentary comes from a former player who describes the beginning of the end. "When it became about me instead of we, it was over."
Nebraska Football: Erik Chinander lands job with Boise State
As Matt Rhule keeps adding to his staff, Nebraska football fans are likely wondering where some of the former Husker coaches are ending up. When it comes to Erik Chinander, that question has now been answered. It was announced earlier this week that the former Nebraska football defensive coordinator had...
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Three Idaho Universities join forces with others in the region to boost tech innovation
Three Idaho Universities are partnering up with others in the region to form a tech research alliance. Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho will join forces with ten other institutions in Montana, Wyoming and North and South Dakota to boost economic growth and technological advancements.
Does high-density development mean more traffic in Idaho?
IDAHO, USA — This article first appeared in the Idaho Press. Most human beings hate driving. Studies show the key to happiness may just be a short commute. And by extension, drivers hate anything that adds to traffic and makes the Treasure Valley more congested. But does high-density development...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Post Register
$565 million jackpot drawing tomorrow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The next drawing for the Mega Millions is being held on Tuesday at 9 p.m. The next estimated jackpot is currently at $565 million. The game is played by picking five numbers between 1 and 70 and then picking another number between 1 and 25 to be the Mega Ball number.
BREAKING: Stranded Holiday Travelers Have No Way Out Of Boise
Thousands of airline passengers received news on Monday (12/26) that their flights would be canceled and would be forced to find other ways to get home following the Christmas holiday. Southwest Airlines seems to be the main target of disgruntled travelers who find themselves stranded and looking for ways to get home.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
Post Register
Showers expected today as temperatures warm into the mid to high 40s
BOISE, Idaho — Expect off-and-on showers today across the Treasure Valley with temperatures in the mid to high 40s. Mild air is being pulled into the Gem state from the southern coast, along with storms. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s later this morning and we should see them jump into the high 40s in the afternoon.
Post Register
Patchy fog across the valley this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
Housing market crash or housing market growth?
BOISE, Idaho — Ada County’s home prices are dropping, Canyon County’s home prices are not. But, an expert says the overall trends of rising prices tell the real story about the future of housing and the economy in our area. KTVB previously reported the median price for...
Boise Fire Department responds to house fire off Cole Road
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department responded to a house fire after 1 a.m. Monday off Cole Road with no injuries. According to BFD, firefighters arrived at a single-story house on W. Packsaddle Ct. Smoke detectors alerted the people inside the home to evacuate before crews arrived at the home.
