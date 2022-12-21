Read full article on original website
Related
Hospitals in the US are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic -- but it's not just Covid
(CNN) -- Hospitals are more full than they've been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. But as respiratory virus season surges across the US, it's much more than Covid that's filling beds this year.More than 80% of hospital beds are in use nationwide, jumping eight percentage points in the past two weeks.Hospitals have been required to report capacity information since mid-2020 as part of a federal effort to track the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hospitals have been more than 70% full for the vast majority of...
Some red state hospitals pitch Medicaid expansion to solve rural health woes
Hospitals in some non-Medicaid expansion states are pitching expansion as a way to help solve the rural health crisis. But the industry is hardly speaking with one voice. Driving the news: Facilities with fewer commercially insured patients that treat a large number of uninsured people see expansion as a potential lifeline in tough economic times.
Hospital financial decisions play a role in the critical shortage of pediatric beds for RSV patients: "It really has to do with dollars"
The dire shortage of pediatric hospital beds plaguing the nation this fall is a byproduct of financial decisions made by hospitals over the past decade, as they shuttered children's wards, which often operate in the red, and expanded the number of beds available for more profitable endeavors like joint replacements and cancer care.
Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
‘Hospitals are filling up’: The U.S. surgeon general warns a surge in viral illnesses is pushing medical facilities to the brink—and tells Americans how to stay safe
“Hospitals are filling up, children’s hospitals in particular,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Accused of Placing Most HIV Drugs into Highest Tiers
HIV and hepatitis groups filed discrimination complaints against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, alleging that the health insurer placed nearly all HIV medications on the most expensive tiers. The complaints were filed by the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute and the North Carolina AIDS Action Network with the federal...
Tennessee hospital says it temporarily paused transgender procedures
A Tennessee hospital said it temporarily paused "gender affirming procedures" after several providers questioned the provision of such services.
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
Health officials gain guardianship of baby whose parents refused ‘vaccinated blood’ transfusion
New Zealand high court case has become a focus of protests from anti-vaxxers
Business Insider
Nearly 2,000 Christmas Eve flights canceled and more than 10,000 delayed in US as brutal winter storms take toll on several states
"It sucks for them because Christmas is on Sunday, and they won't be home to their families in time. It's heartbreaking," a traveler told local news.
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
Fairfield Sun Times
U.S. to Release Flu Meds From National Stockpile to Ease Shortages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will release an unspecified number of doses of Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to U.S. states as the country deals with an early and challenging flu season, the Associated Press reported. About 150,000 people have been...
Wbaltv.com
What's behind 'yellow alerts' at emergency rooms causing long wait times?
A recent surge in respiratory syncytial virus has really strained emergency departments across the country. But even before that, the 11 News I-Team discovered some Maryland hospital emergency departments were so overburdened, they were often alerting ambulance crews not to bring certain patients to them. Sometimes, fire engines respond to...
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
89 Post Offices Close
The weather has finally caught up with the US Postal Service. The agency prides itself on the fact that its offices are always open, and it delivers mail six days a week and delivers over 95% of the mail it handles on time. “On-time” measurements are something the Post Office determines for itself. The huge […]
Hospitals Are Now More Packed Than Ever in Pandemic
Hospitalizations have skyrocketed—and it’s not just COVID-19 causing the surge, according to CNN’s analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Only 6 percent of hospitalized patients are suffering from COVID-19, according to the data, but more than 80 percent of beds are in use across the United States, an increase of 8 percentage points in two weeks and the highest number since the pandemic’s Omicron wave. Hospitals are filling up mostly because of the flu, Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety with the American Hospital Association, told CNN on Friday. “The rates are higher because we are seeing patients with the flu in many parts of the country and that has brought a lot of older adults and some young children into the hospitals. Additionally, RSV is filling pediatric beds and cribs along with patients who are sicker now due to putting off care during Covid-19, which has required more intensive and complex care,” she said in a statement to CNN on Friday.
US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire
Lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bivalent COVID-19 mRNA Booster Effective
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A bivalent booster mRNA vaccine dose is effective against COVID-19-associated hospitalization in adults and seniors, according to two studies published in the Dec. 16 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mark W. Tenforde,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Federal spending package includes nearly $1 billion for Yellowstone flood recovery
This year’s federal government spending package passed both chambers of Congress this week, and includes hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding for Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package Friday, sending the $1.7 trillion spending package to President Joe...
Fairfield Sun Times
Tennessee surpasses estimated 7M residents in 2022 Census estimates
(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw its largest population increase since 2007 and was one of the 10 fastest growing states in the country in population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Tennessee State Data Center said there was a nearly 83,000 gain from 2021 to...
Comments / 0