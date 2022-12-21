ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Baltimore

Hospitals in the US are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic -- but it's not just Covid

(CNN) -- Hospitals are more full than they've been throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services. But as respiratory virus season surges across the US, it's much more than Covid that's filling beds this year.More than 80% of hospital beds are in use nationwide, jumping eight percentage points in the past two weeks.Hospitals have been required to report capacity information since mid-2020 as part of a federal effort to track the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hospitals have been more than 70% full for the vast majority of...
CBS News

Hospital financial decisions play a role in the critical shortage of pediatric beds for RSV patients: "It really has to do with dollars"

The dire shortage of pediatric hospital beds plaguing the nation this fall is a byproduct of financial decisions made by hospitals over the past decade, as they shuttered children's wards, which often operate in the red, and expanded the number of beds available for more profitable endeavors like joint replacements and cancer care.
The Independent

Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief

A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
Fairfield Sun Times

U.S. to Release Flu Meds From National Stockpile to Ease Shortages

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will release an unspecified number of doses of Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to U.S. states as the country deals with an early and challenging flu season, the Associated Press reported. About 150,000 people have been...
Wbaltv.com

What's behind 'yellow alerts' at emergency rooms causing long wait times?

A recent surge in respiratory syncytial virus has really strained emergency departments across the country. But even before that, the 11 News I-Team discovered some Maryland hospital emergency departments were so overburdened, they were often alerting ambulance crews not to bring certain patients to them. Sometimes, fire engines respond to...
24/7 Wall St.

89 Post Offices Close

The weather has finally caught up with the US Postal Service. The agency prides itself on the fact that its offices are always open, and it delivers mail six days a week and delivers over 95% of the mail it handles on time. “On-time” measurements are something the Post Office determines for itself. The huge […]
TheDailyBeast

Hospitals Are Now More Packed Than Ever in Pandemic

Hospitalizations have skyrocketed—and it’s not just COVID-19 causing the surge, according to CNN’s analysis of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. Only 6 percent of hospitalized patients are suffering from COVID-19, according to the data, but more than 80 percent of beds are in use across the United States, an increase of 8 percentage points in two weeks and the highest number since the pandemic’s Omicron wave. Hospitals are filling up mostly because of the flu, Nancy Foster, vice president for quality and patient safety with the American Hospital Association, told CNN on Friday. “The rates are higher because we are seeing patients with the flu in many parts of the country and that has brought a lot of older adults and some young children into the hospitals. Additionally, RSV is filling pediatric beds and cribs along with patients who are sicker now due to putting off care during Covid-19, which has required more intensive and complex care,” she said in a statement to CNN on Friday.
Fairfield Sun Times

Bivalent COVID-19 mRNA Booster Effective

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A bivalent booster mRNA vaccine dose is effective against COVID-19-associated hospitalization in adults and seniors, according to two studies published in the Dec. 16 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Mark W. Tenforde,...
Fairfield Sun Times

Federal spending package includes nearly $1 billion for Yellowstone flood recovery

This year’s federal government spending package passed both chambers of Congress this week, and includes hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding for Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package Friday, sending the $1.7 trillion spending package to President Joe...
Fairfield Sun Times

Tennessee surpasses estimated 7M residents in 2022 Census estimates

(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw its largest population increase since 2007 and was one of the 10 fastest growing states in the country in population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Tennessee State Data Center said there was a nearly 83,000 gain from 2021 to...
