Little Health Nut 84
1d ago
Suicide is not beautiful...Suicide is not painless...I've loss two best friends to suicide...there isn't a day that doesn't go by, that I wished I'd did more to help...sometimes..its just not enough, know matter what you did to help.....when your hurting, you don't realize that you aren't hurting yourself, but the loved ones, as well....please reach out and ask for help.. just by asking for help, we can save one person at a time...
