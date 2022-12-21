Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This year is almost in the books and the 2023 Legislation Session will begin next week, but before we say goodbye to 2022 it’s worth reflecting on how much was accomplished this year to create opportunity and help all Mississippians rise. Will you include us in your year-end giving?

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO