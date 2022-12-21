Read full article on original website
goportageindians.com
Girls Basketball Wins Matinee Against South Bend St. Joseph
The girls basketball team beat South Bend Saint Joseph 50-28 in nonconference action. Cita Del Valle led with 14 points, 5 steals, Alante’ Wright had 13 points, Ava Melendez had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and Evelyn Garza had 6 points and 6 rebounds. The win...
NBC Sports
A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words
No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Bowen out, 2024 class looking strong
After the wild impromptu ceremony that Peyton Bowen held on early national signing day, he ultimately chooses the Oklahoma Sooners. After setting a record for being committed to 3 different D1 schools in 24 hours, he switched from Oregon to Notre Dame and, finally, to the Sooners. Most are glad the circus has ended and are looking forward to the class of 2024.
laportecounty.life
Purdue University Northwest to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites the community to take part in its annual celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The university will host community conversations and a keynote speaker on Jan. 12, 2023 and offer volunteer service opportunities on Jan. 16, 2023. “This...
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family
CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
WNDU
Thank you & good luck, Matt!
South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
erienewsnow.com
Trustees reprimand Purdue University Northwest chancellor for racist remarks, as faculty call for his resignation
The Purdue Board of Trustees has issued a formal reprimand to Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon in response to a racist comment he made during a commencement ceremony earlier this month, according to a statement from the board's chairman. Faculty and students alike have called for Keon to resign...
Some businesses press on in Whiting, Indiana despite snow, extreme cold
WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was being hit hardest by the winter storm that struck the Chicago area Thursday, and it wasn't over in the nighttime hours.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trip to Northwest Indiana was filled with snow-covered roads, cars inching along, plows trying to make a dent, and salt trucks giving it their best. At 10 p.m., flurries were still coming down – but the temperature drop to the subzero range was the greater concern.City officials were particularly concerned about ice on the roads Thursday night.But in downtown Whiting, Indiana, there was a winter...
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
harveyworld.org
For Brooks kids, a trip to the public library turned into a lesson on ruin and release
One Harvey teacher treated his students to a field trip at a local temple of knowledge. Brooks Middle School students visited a Black Lives Matter exhibit at Orland Park Public Library earlier this month. The “Black Lives Matter: A Child’s Vision” exhibit documents Orland Park’s June 2020 protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.
Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement
After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
WNDU
Officials give winter storm update in South Bend, St. Joseph County
If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
Purdue Northwest faculty passes no-confidence vote on chancellor
HAMMOND, Ind. — The faculty at Purdue University Northwest have passed a no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon. Keon has been under fire since he made a racist remark at one of the university’s commencement ceremonies earlier this month. He has since apologized for his remarks in which he mocked Asians. The Chicago Tribune reports […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan amid cold snap to keep tradition alive
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is making a splash and continuing tradition, despite the arctic weather. On Friday, Dan O'Conor, also known as the Great Lake Jumper, leaped into Lake Michigan. This is a daily tradition he started in June 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, and he has...
Winter storm Indiana: Crashes pile up in NW IN with Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of region
Indiana officials are telling residents to stay home and off the roads.
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
wbaa.org
Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty
Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
