ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goportageindians.com

Girls Basketball Wins Matinee Against South Bend St. Joseph

The girls basketball team beat South Bend Saint Joseph 50-28 in nonconference action. Cita Del Valle led with 14 points, 5 steals, Alante’ Wright had 13 points, Ava Melendez had 8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, and Evelyn Garza had 6 points and 6 rebounds. The win...
SOUTH BEND, IN
NBC Sports

A dozen Notre Dame offensive signees in Marcus Freeman’s and Tommy Rees’ words

No coach is going to criticize any signed recruit on National Signing Day, obviously, but what they choose to praise can shed some insight into each new prospect. When Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman repeatedly points out the versatility of four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, it speaks both to Love’s athleticism and the increasingly obvious Irish want for multi-dimensional running backs, a realization that can impact both how one view’s 2023 and future recruits.
SOUTH BEND, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Bowen out, 2024 class looking strong

After the wild impromptu ceremony that Peyton Bowen held on early national signing day, he ultimately chooses the Oklahoma Sooners. After setting a record for being committed to 3 different D1 schools in 24 hours, he switched from Oregon to Notre Dame and, finally, to the Sooners. Most are glad the circus has ended and are looking forward to the class of 2024.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGN News

Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Thank you & good luck, Matt!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and city officials shared an update on Thursday morning on how they’re preparing for the incoming winter storm. Officers from the Roseland Police Department and St. Joseph County Police Department were called just before 3:20 a.m. on Thursday to a disturbance at the hotel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Some businesses press on in Whiting, Indiana despite snow, extreme cold

WHITING, Ind. (CBS) -- Northwest Indiana was being hit hardest by the winter storm that struck the Chicago area Thursday, and it wasn't over in the nighttime hours.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the trip to Northwest Indiana was filled with snow-covered roads, cars inching along, plows trying to make a dent, and salt trucks giving it their best. At 10 p.m., flurries were still coming down – but the temperature drop to the subzero range was the greater concern.City officials were particularly concerned about ice on the roads Thursday night.But in downtown Whiting, Indiana, there was a winter...
WHITING, IN
NBC Chicago

Rob Stafford Anchors Final Newscast Before Retirement

After more than a decade behind the NBC 5 anchor desk, award-winning journalist and investigative reporter Rob Stafford delivered his final newscast before retirement Friday. Stafford joined NBC 5 News as weekend anchor and reporter in September 2007. He moved to the main anchor position in July of 2009, where he has since spent years working alongside co-anchor and friend, Allison Rosati.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Purdue Northwest faculty passes no-confidence vote on chancellor

HAMMOND, Ind. — The faculty at Purdue University Northwest have passed a no-confidence vote on Chancellor Thomas Keon. Keon has been under fire since he made a racist remark at one of the university’s commencement ceremonies earlier this month. He has since apologized for his remarks in which he mocked Asians. The Chicago Tribune reports […]
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
CHICAGO, IL
wbaa.org

Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy