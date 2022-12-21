Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
95.3 MNC
Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County
Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering...
abc57.com
Multiple children injured in two-vehicle crash
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on M51 Highway near Maple Street on Saturday around 6:10 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that a Niles woman and her daughter were driving south on M51 in a Kia Optima at the...
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man accused of holding up IHOP with knife and ax on Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Fort Wayne have arrested a man accused of robbing a pancake restaurant armed with a knife and ax on Christmas Eve. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to an armed robbery at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest Made in Infant Murder
(Walkerton, IN) - A Walkerton man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 3-month-old baby in Fulton County last summer. Back in July, first responders were called to a residence southeast of Rochester on a report of a child not breathing. Following the baby’s death, an autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head as the cause. Amphetamine and methamphetamine were also allegedly found in the child’s system.
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
95.3 MNC
One injured, one dead after car crashes into semi on icy section of County Road 18
Icy roads factored into a serious injury crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened around 9 p.m. in the 25000 block of County Road 18. Sheriff’s deputies say a 20-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound, then lost control on the ice and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic.
95.3 MNC
Goshen police chase causes two crashes, ends in arrest
A police chase in Goshen ended with an arrest, but not before two separate crashes resulted in two people being injured. The pursuit began just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East when Goshen Police were called on the report of a reckless driver.
inkfreenews.com
Wright Arrested After Threatening, Battering Woman
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was arrested after allegedly threatening and battering a woman. Kenneth R. Wright, 52, 8243 E. 900N, Syracuse, is charged with intimidation, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On...
22 WSBT
17-year-old dies in crash caused by icy roads
A 17-year-old girl has been killed in a crash caused by icy roads in Elkhart County. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says she was a passenger in a vehicle that slid on the ice and struck a semi-truck. The deadly crash happened on CR 18 at about 9:00 Thursday...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw offices closed Tuesday, trash pickup pushed back
WARSAW — Warsaw city offices will be closed Tuesday. As a result, garbage normally picked up in the city on Tuesday will be collected on Thursday.
WNDU
2 accused of fleeing police in stolen vehicle in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are accused of resisting law enforcement in a stolen vehicle over the weekend in Elkhart County. On Sunday around 5 a.m., police say they spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Warsaw. They tried to pull the vehicle over at County Road 3 and County Road 118, but the vehicle took off and pulled into a dead-end subdivision.
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County’s Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
WANE-TV
WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
abc57.com
Minor injuries in crash between passenger vehicle, semi on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle on U.S. 131 Friday that resulted in minor injuries. State troopers were called to U.S. 131 near Dickinson Road in White Pigeon for the incident. According to the investigation, a 52-year-old...
