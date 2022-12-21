Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Friday Night Wrestling Ratings: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage viewers/key demo up
Viewership for last Friday night’s taped WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average of 2.376 million viewers, for the final ratings. This number is up from last week’s 2.1.91 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.55 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.29...
wrestleview.com
Seth Rollins reveals why he and Becky Lynch didn’t appear at WWE Live Event in Columbus on Monday
Seth Rollins took to Twitter revealing to fans who commented about why he and Becky Lynch did not appear at Monday night’s WWE Holiday Tour house show in Columbus, Ohio. Rollins said the tour bus he and Lynch use to travel broke down on the side of the road and that they had no other recourse. He also said they tried everything, but flights were canceled.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT backstage news on Sami Callihan’s current contract
According to a report from Fightful Select, Sami Callihan’s current contract with IMPACT is set to expire in the next few months. There is no word on plans if Callihan plans to re-sign with the promotion. He signed a two-year extension back 2021. Fightful Select further noted that there...
wrestleview.com
Photos and Videos: Top star returns to in-ring action at 12/26 WWE MSG show, full results
The third match of Monday night’s WWE Holiday Tour SmackDown house show at Madison Square Garden saw Bray Wyatt defeat Jinder Mahal by pinfall. Mahal cut a promo issuing a challenge. Wyatt came out to a massive pop from the crowd to answer Mahal’s challenge. This was Wyatt’s first match since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules back on October 8.
wrestleview.com
Top star appears on WWE Raw Best of Show, lays out plans for 2023
Cody Rhodes appeared in a segment during Monday night’s WWE Raw: Absolute Best of 2022, that aired on the USA Network. Rhodes laid out his plans for 2023 when he returns. He said he will make an “opportunity happen” and then went on to talk about the “one thing” that “needs to be done.”
wrestleview.com
Photo: WWE Superstar attends NFL game on Saturday
WWE Raw Superstar Bayley attended Saturday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Bayley, who grew up a fan of the 49ers took a picture with the team’s tight end George Kittle, who is a fan of pro wrestling. Back on...
wrestleview.com
Notes regarding travel issues for WWE SmackDown crew heading to tonight’s MSG show
According to PWInsider, there has been travel issues for the WWE SmackDown crew heading into this evening’s Holiday Tour show at Madison Square Garden in NY. The report notes there has been a lot of travel issues for talent and staff as flight problems led to some of them being delayed getting into New York City, while others had to fly out of different airports than originally planned in order to salvage travel issues. As of this writing, some talent are said to still be in route to New York City for tonight’s show.
wrestleview.com
WWE is advertising a new match for the 2023 Royal Rumble
A new gimmick match looks to be taking place at January’s WWE Royal Rumble. WWE is airing a commercial during videos on their YouTube channel for a new “Pitch Black Match.” The advertisement ties-in to Mountain Dew’s Pitch Black flavor, which is returning to stores in January.
wrestleview.com
AEW Battle of the Belts to air live following January 6 Rampage
The TNT schedule for January 6, 2023 lists AEW Battle of the Belts will air live following the special live Rampage. Rampage will air live at 10:00 pm ET, with Battle of the Belts airing live beginning at 11:00 pm ET. The January 6 AEW Rampage and Battle of the...
