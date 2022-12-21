ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. It is common for Mayor’s to nominate themselves to be the SANDAG representative, but City Council has to approve. Since Republican John McCann opposes the unpopular mileage tax proposed by SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata, the all Democrat Chula Vista City Council refused to confirm his nomination to the SANDAG Board of Directors.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG

Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023

San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Resources to handle complications with the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem has brought chaos into local communities with drugs and even violence. Many locals have reported issues, but who do San Diegans call when they’re facing harassment or potential danger at the hands of the homeless?. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista District 3 Update

This is a special time of year full of reflection and togetherness. Our community has experienced both challenges and triumphs. We have much to celebrate at the City of Vista, including new parks and programs, fiscal health, and more community involvement. I am grateful for the chance to serve Vista, learn from neighbors, and work with you.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found

A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION

December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
LAKESIDE, CA
iheart.com

Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
SAN DIEGO, CA

