Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
SANDAG bullies mileage tax opposition into submission
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG continues to push voices of opposition out as the Regional Transportation Plan timeline for approval comes to a head. Mayor John McCann of Chula Vista, San Diego’s second-largest constituency, was barred from taking a position on SANDAG’s board. He would have opposed the so-called ‘mileage tax’ per his campaign promises.
kusi.com
Chula Vista Mayor McCann blocked from SANDAG seat for opposing Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chula Vista Mayor John McCann was recently blocked from the SANDAG seat his predecessor occupied. It is common for Mayor’s to nominate themselves to be the SANDAG representative, but City Council has to approve. Since Republican John McCann opposes the unpopular mileage tax proposed by SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata, the all Democrat Chula Vista City Council refused to confirm his nomination to the SANDAG Board of Directors.
kusi.com
KUSI News Director Steve Cohen reacts to San Diego’s rising homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless population in San Diego is at record high, and all our elected leaders have done is tell us the situation is getting better. Mayor Todd Gloria says he’s doing everything he can, but the homeless problem has only gotten worse. In fact, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled since Mayor Gloria took office.
KPBS
Chula Vista City Council won’t send Republican mayor to SANDAG
Democrats have secured a governing majority on the SANDAG board of directors after the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday appointed Councilmember Andrea Cardenas as its representative. Many cities, Chula Vista among them, have historically appointed their mayors to the SANDAG board without much controversy. But leaders in the local...
What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023
San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
kusi.com
County Supervisor Anderson addresses “misuse” of taxpayer funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Dec. 6 report by The Transparency Foundation identifies funds dispersed by San Diego local governments to social advocacy groups and community organizations that also participate in significant campaign actions such as local canvassing and political advocacy. This is seen as a potential misuse of taxpayer funds, which by law cannot be used for any campaign-related funding.
kusi.com
Resources to handle complications with the homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem has brought chaos into local communities with drugs and even violence. Many locals have reported issues, but who do San Diegans call when they’re facing harassment or potential danger at the hands of the homeless?. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live in...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
kusi.com
Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG Chair Hasan Ikhrata is out-of-touch with San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive. The SANDAG Board has abandoned support of the plan, as San Diego residents are strongly against it,...
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
Chula Vista Establishes Department of Housing and Homeless Services
The city of Chula Vista has created a department tasked with providing staff and resources to address the housing needs of the city and to work on solutions for those experiencing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as...
El Cajon moves forward with measure that could penalize motels
EL CAJON, Calif. — Minors booking hotel rooms, causing disruption, drug use and attempted homicides: these are some of the 911 calls El Cajon says first responders are having to deal with daily at motels and hotels. “How come half the hotel and motels in the city seem to...
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego’s board matches donations through Dec. 31
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s board of directors will match every dollar donated through Dec. 31 up to $317,000. This is the largest match of the year, and the donations given during this time will help provide meals to San Diegans in need while keeping food from goign to waste.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista District 3 Update
This is a special time of year full of reflection and togetherness. Our community has experienced both challenges and triumphs. We have much to celebrate at the City of Vista, including new parks and programs, fiscal health, and more community involvement. I am grateful for the chance to serve Vista, learn from neighbors, and work with you.
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
kusi.com
Ocean Beach calls on City Hall to address string of burglaries
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ocean Beach residents are calling on City Hall to address a string of burglaries over the last month. Several small businesses have surveillance footage of criminals breaking into their small local storefronts and making out with cash and other goods. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
NBC San Diego
Gasoline Pipeline Serving San Diego Shut Down After Leak Found
A gasoline leak was found Tuesday evening in one of the pipeline segments that sends gasoline to San Diego customers, causing the pipeline to be shut down for repairs, according to Katherine Hill, Senior Communications Specialist at Kinder Morgan, a company which specializes in owning and controlling oil and gas pipelines.
eastcountymagazine.org
THE CITY OF EL CAJON IS SEEKING APPLICANTS TO SERVE ON ITS VETERANS COALITION
December 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon Veterans Coalition is seeking new members. The Veterans Coalition will open its application period from January 9, through February 10, 2023. Active duty members of the United States armed forces, reservists, and/or honorably discharged veterans are all invited to...
eastcountymagazine.org
LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
iheart.com
Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
Comments / 0