Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
This Year Was Historic For Commodities Market
In just one year, investors' bullish exuberance for commodities has turned into a spectacular retreat. — In just one year, investors’ bullish exuberance for commodities has turned into a spectacular retreat. It’s one of the biggest shifts in sentiment in history for raw materials. This time around, wild...
rigzone.com
Shareholder Calls For Removal Of Hurricane's Executives, Chairman
Crystal Amber Fund has asked for a general meeting of Hurricane Energy to remove six members of the board and nominate several replacements. — Crystal Amber Fund has asked for a general meeting of Hurricane Energy to remove six members of the board and nominate several replacements. The activist...
rigzone.com
Texas O&G Jobs Grow By 2,035 Monthly Since Covid-Low
Texas upstream oil and gas sector has been adding 2,035 new jobs per month on average since the Covid-low point in September 2020. The average growth rate in the Texas upstream oil and gas sector has hit 2,035 jobs per month since the Covid-low point in September of 2020. This...
rigzone.com
Robots Will Be Oil and Gas Industry Growth Engine
Robots will be the oil and gas industry’s growth engine, according to data and analytics company GlobalData. “The volume of robotics use cases in the oil and gas industry is expected to grow rapidly, in tow with digitalization,” Anson Fernandes, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
rigzone.com
Echo Energy Picks New Non-Exec Director
Echo Energy, the Latin American-focused energy firm, will appoint Lindor Martin as a non-executive director. Echo Energy, the Latin American-focused energy firm, will appoint Lindor Martin as a non-executive director. This was announced following the completion of Echo Energy’s balance sheet restructuring. The company said that Martin's appointment would bring...
rigzone.com
Tamboran Hits Gas At Amungee 2H Well
Tamboran Resources has hit significant gas at the Amungee 2H well that hit a total depth of 12,739 feet. — Tamboran Resources has drilled the Amungee 2H well in EP98 in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia, to a total depth of 12,739 feet encountering significant gas shows. The well included a 4,183-foot horizontal section, placed in the most prospective zone within the Mid-Velkerri "B Shale" formation.
rigzone.com
Malaysian Hydrocarbon Discoveries Double In 2022
A total of 10 hydrocarbon discoveries have been made offshore Malaysia in 2022 – twice what was made last year. — A total of 10 hydrocarbon discoveries have been made offshore Malaysia in 2022 – twice what was made last year – following the increase of exploration activities in the country.
rigzone.com
Petrobras Wraps Up Sale Of Papa-Terra Field To 3R Petroleum
Petrobras has concluded the sale of the totality of its stake in the Papa-Terra production field to the company 3R Petroleum Offshore. Brazilian state-owned oil major Petrobras has concluded the sale of the totality of its stake in the Papa-Terra production field, located in the Campos Basin, to the company 3R Petroleum Offshore.
rigzone.com
Japan's First Offshore Wind Farm Starts Up
The Noshiro Port offshore wind farm, Japan's first such project, has started commercial operation on December 22, 2022. — The Noshiro Port offshore wind farm, Japan’s first such project, has started commercial operation on December 22, 2022. Marubeni said last Thursday that the Noshiro Port offshore wind farm...
rigzone.com
Eni Orders Second FLNG For Congo
Eni has taken the plunge on a second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit to be deployed off Congo. — Following its acquisition of the Tango FLNG, Italian major Eni has signed a deal with Wison Heavy Industry for the construction and installation of another floating LNG unit. The...
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Up Power From Shore Project
Chinese oil and gas giant CNOOC has started operations from the Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project on December 26. Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project is located in Bohai Bay. The main facilities of the project include four offshore electric power platforms and one onshore high-voltage substation. The designed power transmission...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
Investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world's biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut GHG emissions. — Investors with combined assets of $1.4 trillion have demanded the world’s biggest oil companies take swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions. This year has seen...
rigzone.com
Energy Cos Close Out 2022 With New Gas Finds
Var Energi ASA and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited are celebrating new gas finds. — Var Energi ASA and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) are celebrating new gas finds as the year draws to a close. On December 23, Var Energi confirmed the discovery...
rigzone.com
Analyst Quotes Mike Tyson to Describe Energy in 2022
Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face. The famous line from ex-boxer Mike Tyson has never been more applicable than in the energy industry in 2022, according to a new market note from Rystad Energy CEO Jarand Rystad. “The sector has bounced from one significant, unexpected...
Investor in Musk's Twitter buyout expects to make up to five times its money
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Aliya Capital Partners LLC, one of the biggest investors that joined Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, said on Tuesday it expects to make up to five times its money despite the social media company's problems.
rigzone.com
BP Gets Twenty-Year Tangguh PSC Extension
The Government of Indonesia has granted a 20-year extension of the Tangguh production sharing contract to supermajor BP and its partners. The Government of Indonesia has granted a 20-year extension of the Tangguh production sharing contract to supermajor BP and its partners. Under the agreement, the Tangguh PSC, which consists...
rigzone.com
Lime Petroleum Completes Yme Field Stake Buy
Rex International's Norwegian subsidiary Lime Petroleum has completed the acquisition of a stake in Repsol's Yme field offshore Norway. — Rex International’s Norwegian subsidiary Lime Petroleum has completed the acquisition of a stake in Repsol’s Yme field offshore Norway. Lime Petroleum entered into a sale and purchase...
rigzone.com
World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract. — The world faces a recession in 2023 as higher borrowing costs aimed at tackling inflation cause several economies to contract, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research.
Comments / 0