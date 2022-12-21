ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Operation Warm-Up

In the winter, community members who are unsheltered seek warmth. Once warming centers are closed, or if this isn’t an option for some, the unsheltered must brave the freezing conditions, low temperatures and windchill. Shaheen Shaikh, a Northampton Community College (NCC) international student, saw the need in the community and decided to act.
