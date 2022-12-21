Read full article on original website
Report shows how MoDOT’s spending compares to other states
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released its annual report breaking down the department’s revenue streams, which shows how funds are used and what investments were made to the state’s transportation infrastructure. The report also highlights major construction projects and unfunded needs. “Our first...
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
Missouri still fine-tuning recreational marijuana rules
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is less than a month and a half from recreational marijuana being sold in the state of Missouri, and rules for its sale are still being fine-tuned. State leaders have said 318 of the 322 dispensaries involved in selling marijuana have applied for “comprehensive licenses” to sell recreationally.
Multiple boil orders in effect for SEMO, NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following a long weekend off low temperatures and frozen pipes, several boil orders are in effect throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. Each of the following cities have issued a boil order until further notice:. Caruthersville, MO. Hayti, MO. Steele, MO. Swifton, AR. We will...
Missouri’s minimum wage to increase again in 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last four years, the minimum wage in the state of Missouri has increased by $0.85 annually. And 2023 will be no different. In 2023, the minimum wage will be set at $12 per hour, up from $11.15 in 2022. Missourians voted in November...
14-year-old died from flu complications days before Christmas
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A high school student from Wisconsin died of complications caused by a mix of influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School District, 14-year-old Ava Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. Ava is the second pediatric...
Record levels for sports betting in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Sports betting has been around for less than a year in Arkansas and is already setting revenue records. Online sports betting started in Arkansas in March after a ruling by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Before that, sports wagers could only be made on casino property. Casino gambling was approved in Arkansas back in 2018.
