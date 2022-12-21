Read full article on original website
Related
cn2.com
Impact Fee Goes before York County Council
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since 2018 every home built in Fort Mill has had more than $18,000 added to it’s cost because of an impact fee from the Fort Mill School District. York County officials believe the District was going to mis-use the collected fees to...
Residents evacuated from Matthews senior living center after flooding
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Residents who live at a Matthews senior apartment community are relocating Saturday night after an apparent water main break tied to freezing temperatures. Family members reached out to WCNC Charlotte earlier in the evening to share loved ones at the Holiday Willow Grove off Idlewild Road were evacuated from the complex due to flooding. A spokesperson for Holiday by Atria, which manages the community, confirmed further details.
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
lincolntimesnews.com
Donut Lady-2.jpg
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two ne…
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
bessemercity.com
Public Notice – S. 11th St. Permanently Closed
As of January 4, 2022 S. 11th St. from E. Alabama Ave. to E. Virginia Ave. will be permanently closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. This road closure is permanent and a part of the Historic Osage Mill redevelopment project. S. 11th St. access form E. Virginia Ave. will be completely blocked off. Only Emergency vehicles, City of Bessemer City utility vehicles, and specific contractors for the Osage Mill redevelopment project will have access to the closed section of S. 11th St. from E. Alabama Ave. After the completion of the Osage Mill Redevelopment Project, the 11th Street one-lane underpass will be converted into a pedestrian path and will eventually connect with the Carolina Thread Trail as part of the City’s Pedestrian Master Plan.
lincolntimesnews.com
Local Boy Scout builds flag retirement pit at Boger City FD
LINCOLNTON – A local boy scout earned his Eagle Scout Rank by building a patio and a burn pit to be used to retire American flags at the Boger City Fire Department. Tony Griffin, a member of Troop 75 out of First United Methodist Lincolnton chose this idea because the troop conducts flag retirement ceremonies at that station, which is now part of the Lincolnton Fire Department.
Over 9,000 without power in Mecklenburg County, Duke Energy reports
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy is reporting over 9,000 customers are without power in Mecklenburg County. According to the company’s outages map. they are working to repair 213 active outages in the area. Repairs and damage assessment are underway, according to Duke Energy. This is a developing story. Check...
WBTV
Duke Energy holding temporary power outages for thousands due to frigid temperatures
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 100,00 customers were without power in the Charlotte area due to outages and high energy demand, Duke Power says. As of 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, there were over 6,000 active outages more than 400,000 customers were without power throughout the Carolinas. There are more than 70,000 without power in Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
Trees come down on homes, roads across Carolinas as winds pick up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Downed trees are being reported across the Charlotte area Friday morning as heavy winds accompanying an Arctic cold front pick up. In west Charlotte, a tree was uprooted and crashed through the roof of a home. According to the homeowner, he woke up around 7:30...
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
qcnews.com
Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari
Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County court records showed that 37-year-old Diana Cojocari had a visit from a detective concerning Madalina's whereabouts after she reported the young girl missing. Police at home of missing Cornelius girl Madalina …. Following a bond setting Tuesday, newly obtained Mecklenburg County...
Charlotte Stories
Belmont Just Discharged Over 5,000 Gallons of Untreated Wastewater
The City of Belmont just had an emergency incident involving the discharge of untreated wastewater into the South Fork River. Due to heavy rains the morning of December 22, 2022, the wastewater lift station was overloaded and the city had to make an emergency discharge at 2021 Oaks Parkway. According to the City of Belmont’s Water Distribution and Collections Division of the Public Works Department, the discharge amounted to approximately 5,250 gallons of untreated wastewater.
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Insight Into Madalina Cojocari’s Extended Family
CORNELIUS, N.C. – A small group gathered Thursday night in the Cornelius Town Square to hold a vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The girl has been missing for a month. Business owner and vigil organizer Jules Wyatt says, “I keep thinking about how cold it is outside, how wet is it outside, where is she, what’s going on with her? And we just don’t know. We just don’t know anything at this point.”
qcnews.com
One dead after tractor-trailer, pickup hit fallen tree in York Co.
SHARON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Highway Patrol said a two-car wreck Friday morning resulted in one person’s death. The York County wreck occurred on S.C. Highway 49 near S.C. Highway 322, about two miles south of Sharon, S.C. A Freightliner tractor-trailer with two passengers was...
Comments / 0