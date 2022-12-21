As of January 4, 2022 S. 11th St. from E. Alabama Ave. to E. Virginia Ave. will be permanently closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. This road closure is permanent and a part of the Historic Osage Mill redevelopment project. S. 11th St. access form E. Virginia Ave. will be completely blocked off. Only Emergency vehicles, City of Bessemer City utility vehicles, and specific contractors for the Osage Mill redevelopment project will have access to the closed section of S. 11th St. from E. Alabama Ave. After the completion of the Osage Mill Redevelopment Project, the 11th Street one-lane underpass will be converted into a pedestrian path and will eventually connect with the Carolina Thread Trail as part of the City’s Pedestrian Master Plan.

BESSEMER CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO