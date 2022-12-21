Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots. According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125. The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las Vegas
The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
This Year's Best Las Vegas Strip Deal Was One That Never Happened
Las Vegas entered 2022 with a whimper. After a year that had been ruined due to covid, it seemed like the turning of the calendar would mark a new beginning for the Las Vegas Strip. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of Las Vegas's largest conventions, which had been canceled...
Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of airline passengers are in for another day of chaos at airports across the country and in Las Vegas as more flights are either delayed or canceled due to winter storms and operational challenges. Harry Reid International Airport is showing as the third worst airport Tuesday when it comes to […]
Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend
Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
The Saddest Las Vegas Restaurant Closures of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the year’s saddest restaurant closures.
Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
12-mile backup visible for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 12-mile backup was seen Monday afternoon on I-15 south to California as travelers left Las Vegas after the Christmas holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada. “12-mile backup Jean thru NV-CA stateline. Plan for long delays,” a tweet from RTC read around 12:20 p.m. The traffic was one of several headaches […]
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
Local chefs showcase Italian recipes to make over the holidays
8 News Now reporter Candese Charles visited with Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo and his wife Katie Rizzo, also a chef. Both were holding a cooking class.
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
Vegas Casino Robbery Epidemic, Gondola on the Strip, NYE & Hard Rock Transition Woes + Status Match!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including a way to status match at the new Hard Rock/Mirage Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present
The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
Durango Casino and Resort Seems to Be Planning a Mexican Restaurant
Building permits may shed light on the upcoming resort’s culinary future
Roads to Mt. Charleston closed due to overcrowding
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Roads to Mt. Charleston are closed due to overcrowding for the day after Christmas. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported late Monday morning that both Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads are blocked off. No parking is available, and people are asked to avoid the...
Las Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
