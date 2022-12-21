ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Zelenskiy Visits US Capital, Pearl District Man Says He Feels Less Safe After Tent Sweeps, and Will It Snow in Portland?

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Portland Mercury

Eyes of Blue

I didn’t think a nerf gun might need batteries. Some do. Forgetting my wallet the first time I ran the Grocery Outlet was a good thing because the second time while finally paying something made me turn around to see the prettiest face. If you enjoy articles like this,...
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon

..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, say one of their biggest concerns is making sure that the region’s thousands of homeless people have access to shelter. David Cooper, who said he’s been living on the street for 20 years, sat bundled up under several layers of blankets in a southeast Portland neighborhood. Neighbors brought him hot soup, tea and hand warmers throughout the day, he said, allowing him to warm up a bit.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Winter Wanderland

Friday I slipped on the snow covered ice and landed firmly on my butt in the middle of the street fortunately without the usual menacing throng of speeding motorists passing in every direction. One day in a thousand Portland isn't overrun with insane traffic. As I finished my trudge about town I saw much less traffic moving at more sensible speeds as a vision. What would it take to make dangerous traffic similarly diminish when streets and freeways are made more dangerous without ice and snow? Any ideas how to make it happen? Any ideas at all?
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning

Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday

Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead

There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later

Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
PORTLAND, OR

