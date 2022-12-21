Good Morning, News: Zelenskiy Visits US Capital, Pearl District Man Says He Feels Less Safe After Tent Sweeps, and Will It Snow in Portland?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Portland Mercury
Eyes of Blue
I didn’t think a nerf gun might need batteries. Some do. Forgetting my wallet the first time I ran the Grocery Outlet was a good thing because the second time while finally paying something made me turn around to see the prettiest face. If you enjoy articles like this,...
KGW
Ice storm arrives in Portland, though the worst is yet to come
We started the day with bitter cold temperatures and high winds. We’re still expecting sleet and frozen rain overnight.
Ice storm knocks power out across OR, WA for second day
Local power companies are reporting outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.
‘Get inside and stay inside’: MultCo officials send warning before arctic weather hits PNW
With severe weather on the way, Multnomah County Officials are worried about a further strain on hospitals which are already busy with so many people sick right now.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
kykn.com
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon
..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, say one of their biggest concerns is making sure that the region’s thousands of homeless people have access to shelter. David Cooper, who said he’s been living on the street for 20 years, sat bundled up under several layers of blankets in a southeast Portland neighborhood. Neighbors brought him hot soup, tea and hand warmers throughout the day, he said, allowing him to warm up a bit.
The Portland Mercury
Winter Wanderland
Friday I slipped on the snow covered ice and landed firmly on my butt in the middle of the street fortunately without the usual menacing throng of speeding motorists passing in every direction. One day in a thousand Portland isn't overrun with insane traffic. As I finished my trudge about town I saw much less traffic moving at more sensible speeds as a vision. What would it take to make dangerous traffic similarly diminish when streets and freeways are made more dangerous without ice and snow? Any ideas how to make it happen? Any ideas at all?
natureworldnews.com
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
KGW
Strong wind in Northeast Portland
A video clip of strong wind blowing in the Cully neighborhood of Northeast Portland on Dec. 22, 2022. Credit: Brandon Bockman.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
KHQ Right Now
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
kptv.com
Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning
Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
PHOTOS: Large tree falls on SE Portland house, trapping resident against recliner
A large tree in Southeast Portland was knocked down by high winds, damaging a house and pinning a resident to their chair.
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
kptv.com
Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead
There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
kptv.com
Noon Thursday Update: Coldest day in years in Portland, precipitation arrives later
Everything is proceeding according to plan as they say. Today is a rare sub-25 degree day in Portland. In fact we haven’t seen a day in the 20s since January 2017. Couple that with east wind gusts 35-50 mph and it’s bitterly cold out there (by Portland standards). If I read the numbers correctly, we’ve only seen 4 days with a high temp at/below 25 in the last 20 years! It’s cold...
