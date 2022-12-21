DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Gun Barrel is a beagle puppy who's about five-months-old. He's short-haired, so getting warm this winter will be a challenge. "What it boils down to is: If you're cold as a person, you can be sure your animals are cold outside, too," said Denison Neighborhood Services Manager Robert Lay. "You do need to take precautions for them outside as well."

