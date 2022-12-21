Read full article on original website
Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
Here is Denison's Christmas Yard of the Year
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison announced the Christmas Yard of the Year award winners on Thursday: George and Janie Bowling. “I’ll continue to do it as long as these 70-year-old legs will go up and down the ladder,” George Bowling said. The win —...
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
Love County fire departments struggle to find volunteers
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The need for volunteer firefighters has increased in 2022, and department chiefs reiterated the necessity to Love County Emergency Management at a monthly meeting earlier this week. The Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said it has gradually lost members since 2020. Of the 14...
Sobriety checkpoints and patrols planned to stop impaired drivers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State and local authorities are looking to make Carter County safer ahead of New Years with the ENDUI program. Three sobriety checkpoints are planned for Friday, December 30 all across the county. They will run from 7 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering...
Keeping pets safe in freezing temperatures
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Gun Barrel is a beagle puppy who's about five-months-old. He's short-haired, so getting warm this winter will be a challenge. "What it boils down to is: If you're cold as a person, you can be sure your animals are cold outside, too," said Denison Neighborhood Services Manager Robert Lay. "You do need to take precautions for them outside as well."
Sherman house burns; no one hurt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a residence in the 700 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman on Thursday evening. Firefighters said some members of the family arrived at the scene as they were extinguishing the blaze. This is a breaking...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
Roff man dies in house fire
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized
Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
Raymond Owen still cheering on Gunter football 80 years later
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Last week Gunter fans felt jubilation as the Tigers won their third state football title in school history. Fans, players and coaches all celebrated the special moment but nobody at AT&T Stadium that day has connected longer with Gunter football than 99-year old Gunter alum Raymond Owen. Owen was in the crowd to see his Tigers playing on the biggest stage in Texas high school football as he has every time they have won since 2016.
Kris McCullough leaves ECU, takes head coaching job at UTPB
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - It felt like it was only a matter of time before Kris McCullough moved up in the college football coaching ranks. McCullough made history this year as the youngest head coach in all of college football, just 26-years old when he was named interim head coach of East Central University.
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say abused an elderly person’s debit card. According the Gainesville Police, an unknown male was seen at an ATM on Nov. 6 using the victim’s debit card. Police said the...
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
