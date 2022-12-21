Read full article on original website
Related
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, per report
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is on the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Card is transferring to Purdue to play for new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters released a video on Twitter a few minutes before Thamel’s report came out, indicating that good news was on the horizon for the former Illinois defensive coordinator.
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
247Sports
67K+
Followers
411K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0