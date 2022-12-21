ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is transferring to Purdue, per report

Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card is on the move. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Card is transferring to Purdue to play for new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters released a video on Twitter a few minutes before Thamel’s report came out, indicating that good news was on the horizon for the former Illinois defensive coordinator.
