Best Performance Denim for Climbing, Commuting, and Everything in Between

 6 days ago

Sure, jeans are undisputedly some of the coolest-looking pants you can put on. Pair them with a fresh set of leather heritage-style boots , and you've got a classic look that's sharp on the streets or in the sticks. But traditional jeans, even when broken in, are not forgiving when you need to move and be active. Fortunately, companies big and small have started pumping out performance denim made for the active set that looks as crisp and cool as selvedge jeans.

The evolution of performance denim capitalizes on new textile blends, so you get better fits, more stretch, and greater durability. Whether you're doing yard work , hiking, or commuting by bike, here are the best pairs of performance denim to buy now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXttk_0jqFAEop00
Courtesy Image

1. Best for Everyday Jeans: Stio Rivet Jean

While the Stio has only a scant 1 percent spandex, making it the most traditional feeling denim on this list, it won't restrict your movement the way regular jeans do. That spandex, combined with the crotch gusset—a fabric panel that joins the leg inseams with the front and back seams—allows for plenty of movement if your day takes you to a light-duty trail or a spirited wrestling match with your dog. Even at a bar, the mostly organic cotton denim, in a dark wash, looks like a pair of classic, straight-legged jeans.

[$135; stio.com ]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFvr5_0jqFAEop00
Courtesy Image

2. Best for Bigger Builds: Boulder Denim 2.0 Athletic Fit Jeans

Designed for those with thicker legs, Boulder Denim jeans have a bit more spandex than most, with reinforced stitching that'll withstand years of unencumbered hiking and climbing. These sit just above the hip so they can fit more relaxed through the leg while keeping a tailored look that isn't as baggy as a boot cut. A hidden zipper pocket can also keep easy-to-loose items secure.

[$109; boulderdenim.com ]

