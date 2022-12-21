ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

This $4,999,900 House in McLean, VA Integrates Modern Technology and Exquisite Craftsmanship for a Lifestyle of Unique Luxury

luxury-houses.net
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Magnificent, One-of-a-kind and Newly Constructed European Contemporary Home in Oakton, VA Listed at $6.48M

The Estate in Oakton is a luxurious home showcasing architectural beauty of the elegant balance of stucco, stone and cedar now available for sale. This home located at 10300 Conejo Ln, Oakton, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 13,239 square feet of living spaces. Call Kelly Martinez (571-839-2852), Terra G Cooke (703-869-3794) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oakton.
OAKTON, VA
luxury-houses.net

This $2.85M Residence in McLean, VA Reflects Timeless, Modern Architecture and a Long List of Luxurious Amenities

The Residence in McLean is a fully updated estate with luxurious amenities, now available for sale. This home located at 8636 Old Dominion Dr, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,148 square feet of living spaces. Call Mark Lowham – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703-966-6949) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
MCLEAN, VA
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday

$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WDBJ7.com

Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring. Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.
PULASKI, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy