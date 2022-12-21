ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elegant and Sophisticated, Transitional-style Custom New Home in Greensboro, GA Listed at $3.999M

The Estate in Greensboro is a luxurious home professionally decorated and furnished on the level for the most discerning of buyers now available for sale. This home located at 1011 Tuggle Crk, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,320 square feet of living spaces. Call Vincent Betancourt (602-295-3461) – Homesmart Realty Partners for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greensboro.
This $3.5M Spectacular Custom-built Modern Home in Stone Mountain, GA Reveals Amazing and Unique Features

The Estate in Stone Mountain is a luxurious home where beautiful flow and natural light are awe-inspiring now available for sale. This home located at 3125 Juhan Rd, Stone Mountain, Georgia; offering 08 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 15,906 square feet of living spaces. Call Pearl Kala (678-858-9765) – Redfin Corporation for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stone Mountain.
Local briefs include call for free parking for UGA employees

The union that represents staffers at the University of Georgia has submitted a petition calling for free parking for University employees. The United Campus Workers of Georgia says it gathered more than 600 signatures for the petition drive. The Watkinsville City Council and the Oconee County School Board reach an...
This $5.8M Home in Greensboro, GA is The Epitome of Modern Luxury Lake Living with Endless Entertaining Opportunities, Resort-Like Amenities

The Home in Greensboro includes open floor plan with custom designed built-in cabinets and fireplace in the large great room, now available for sale. This home located at 1041 W Vista Way, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 5,569 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee – (Phone: 706-347-2625) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greensboro.
Covington native celebrates first Grammy nomination

COVINGTON, Ga. - For the rest of his life, Covington native Drew Parker will be known as "Grammy nominee Drew Parker." And it’s an introduction that still hasn’t quite sunk in for the singer-songwriter. "It’s crazy! The only Grammy that I’ve ever thought of in my life is...
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Georgia coach Kirby Smart wastes no time setting no-nonsense tone at CFP Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart arrived in Atlanta with his game face on, looking to help set the tone for his reloaded Georgia Bulldogs. Smart knows this is not the veteran group he had last season that was loaded with experienced leadership and desperate to make a statement in the CFP Semifinals coming off an embarrassing 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
Look: Kirby Smart Hints At 2 Likely Returns For Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart hopes to have two key offensive contributors for Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Per Dawgs247's Jordan D. Hill, Smart expressed optimism for wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Warren McClendon playing in the Peach Bowl. "We're excited to get those...
Two men found dead in Macon over Christmas weekend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men were found dead in Macon, over the weekend, and investigators are looking into the causes of their deaths. 43-year-old John Ragin was found in the parking deck behind the Truist building on Cherry Street on Saturday afternoon. On Christmas morning, 48-year-old James Burch was...
