Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.S., and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest called off about 2,600 more flights on the East Coast by late afternoon. Those flights accounted for more than 80% of the 3,000 trips that got canceled nationwide Tuesday, according to tracking service FlightAware. And the chaos seemed certain to continue. The airline also scrubbed 2,500 flights for Wednesday and nearly 1,400 for Thursday as it tried to restore order to its mangled schedule. At airports with major Southwest operations, customers stood in long lines hoping to find a seat on another flight. They described waiting hours on hold for help, only to be cut off. Some tried to rent cars to get to their destinations sooner. Others found spots to sleep on the floor. Luggage piled up in huge heaps.
Mayor Eric Adams soaked up sun in US Virgin Islands as bomb cyclone pounded NYC
Mayor Eric Adams admitted Tuesday that he took a secret two-day vacation to the US Virgin Islands last week as New York City was hammered by a “once-in-a-generation” storm that flooded parts of the city. “I was in the US Virgin Islands,” Adams told reporters when asked about his whereabouts last Thursday and Friday as the worst of the weather began to hit NYC. Hizzoner became defensive about the trip, a reaction apparently triggered by The Post asking City Hall last week what would compel him to come back home if a fatal house fire in Staten Island and massive flooding in...
Biden heads to St. Croix as winter blast kills dozens, cancels 10,000 flights
WASHINGTON — Wanna get away? President Biden left the White House Tuesday night for a tropical vacation in St. Croix to ring in the New Year — as much of the country deals with extreme cold and snowfall that has killed at least 65 people and canceled 10,000 flights since Christmas Eve. The 80-year-old commander in chief will bask in the Caribbean sun near an in-ground pool at a three-bedroom beachfront villa with sweeping views on the largest of the US Virgin Islands. Meanwhile, travel chaos, widespread power outages and rising deaths caused by single-digit weather continue across the Midwest and East Coast,...
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin price has been in a tight range in the past few weeks. Bitcoin’s fear and greed index has dropped to the fear level of 25. The US dollar index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin price has held in a tight range even as the US dollar index (DXY) has plunged to the lowest level since June. BTC/USD was trading at $16,858, where it has been in the past few days. This price is more than 70% below its all-time high of near $70,000.
Fears of extremist campaign after attack on US power substations
Vandalism at four power substations in the western US state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. The Washington Post said after the Moore County incident that law enforcement was investigating eight incidents in four states.
