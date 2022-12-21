Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas
PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
ktxs.com
Abilene family loses everything, including Christmas gifts, in a house fire
ABILENE, Texas — “I'm in shock. I can't believe it. everything is just gone,” said Amy Gordon, the house fire victim. It all started off as a normal day, then suddenly Amy Gordon, a mother of four, got a phone call from her daughter. “Not even 10...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Abilene Fire Department Wants to Talk to This Man
ABILENE – The Abilene Fire Department needs to identify this man. He may have information on a structure fire that occurred on December 18, at 1:33 a.m. at the Restoration Church located at 2050 Forest Ave. If you have information, contact Abilene Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and eligible...
Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
brownwoodnews.com
Arctic blast brings snow flurries to Brownwood
The arctic blast in downtown Brownwood shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning and as of 10:20 a.m. Thursday snow flurries were falling in downtown. The National Weather Service reported just before 10 a.m. that a few light bands of snow were moving across the Big Country and snow accumulations were expected to be light. Accumulation culd occur on grass, but the snow is not expected to affect road conditions.
BREAKING: Shots fired at Abilene Allsups
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were shots fired at an Abilene Allsup’s Tuesday evening. Around 10:00 p.m. December 20, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the Allsups on Barrow Street. According to an APD officer, witnesses heard “Give me all your money” followed by shots fired. No one was hit and the suspect and […]
