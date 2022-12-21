ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ssnewstelegram.com

Please contribute nominations

Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. ■ Dierksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

HCHC Lights of Life Gala scholarships are available

The 17th annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy