Please contribute nominations
Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. ■ Dierksen Hospice is hosting a sock drive benefitting our area oncology clinics, dialysis centers, and nursing homes....
ssnewstelegram.com
HCHC Lights of Life Gala scholarships are available
The 17th annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
