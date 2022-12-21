Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Dapps’ daily unique active wallets increased 50% in 2022
The decentralised application (Dapp) industry saw a 50% growth in unique active wallets in 2022. DappRadar’s 2022 report shows that DeFi, gambling and blockchain games dapps were the most popular. However, DeFi protocols unique active wallets grew only 2% even as total value locked (TVL) by 73%. 2022 has...
coinjournal.net
Astar Network Named ‘Product of the Year’ At the JBA Annual Blockchain Award
Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, has been awarded the Product of the Year at the 4th annual Blockchain Award by the Japan Blockchain Association. Astar Network’s founder and CEO Sota Watanabe bagged the Person of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the same event.
coinjournal.net
Polygon’s MATIC defends support as the last testnet launches with a huge milestone
Polygon announced the second testnet before going live on mainnet. The token could resist bear pressure to rise toward $1. Polygon (MATIC/USD) traded at a support zone at $0.8 on Friday, a level it has held for a week. Although the consolidation is not positive for bulls, it should give hope for a potential recovery. That’s combined with positive cryptocurrency news for the Polygon network.
Comments / 0